Situational awareness key to combating crime

Capt. Thomas Cates of the Buchanan Country Sheriff’s Office said being aware of your surroundings can prevent crime. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Staying safe from crime is often as simple as staying aware.

Capt. Thomas Cates of the investigations unit at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the biggest key to ensuring safety is situational awareness.

“If the victim had been paying attention to what’s going on, they at least could have had some level of early warning system as to what’s about to happen,” Cates said. “Next thing is make sure that you have a carrier cell phone with you. Don’t leave it in the car and make sure you have 911 on some immediate level of the speed dial on your phone, a contact that’s in your phone so that you can access it very quickly.”

There are places that people should avoid at night to help with situational awareness.

“If you do feel strange about what’s going on, if you don’t think this is a safe environment, just leave and go somewhere else,” Cates said. “Make sure that we’re pulling out to places where someone’s actually working.”

At night, situational awareness is especially important.

“If you’re going to get gas, go to one that is open. Don’t do the pay at the pump,” Cates said. “We don’t want to do those things and put yourself in dim light where there aren’t witnesses around, other people around that could help you in an emergency.”

Using cell phones can help law enforcement find crime victims easier, but it isn’t as exact as residents might think.

“It’s not a true GPS. We can’t drop a pin within two feet of where someone is. We can get a good general area of where a location is with help of traditional triangulation (with cell towers),” Cates said.

Cates said he has high confidence in the dispatchers that work with the sheriff’s office.

“Our dispatchers are some of the best dispatchers that I’ve ever worked around law enforcement. If you can give a location of where you are, then we will start sending officers your way to help intervene,” Cates said.