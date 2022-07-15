ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather: Humidity Creeps Back Into Region This Weekend, Triggering Potential For Scattered Thunderstorms

By Llarisa Abreu
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fp0wy_0ghIVr0i00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for a sticky July weekend across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. Humidity is scheduled to creep back up after a brief reprieve on Friday.

The Philadelphia area will see a mixed sky for much of the weekend.

If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the sky.

Daytime heat and high humidity will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night.

An isolated chance for storms is also possible Sunday.

Neither day is trending to be a washout, but downpours are certainly likely given the ample moisture in the atmosphere.

If you are heading to the Jersey Shore, ocean water temperatures remain in the low 70s. There is also a moderate risk of rip currents.

Beachgoers should remember to swim near a lifeguard or extra safety.

Unsettled weather starts off the week Monday, followed by a potential heatwave next week.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes On Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. The atmosphere will be unstable with highs near 90 and dew points in the 70s. Southeastern PA has been upgraded to a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms. Damaging winds top concern. Heavy rainfall also a threat. Join me at noon. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LImeX9kBJ2 — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) July 18, 2022 Southeastern Pennsylvania has been upgraded to a Slight Risk for severe weather. South Jersey and Delaware are under a Marginal Risk. It will be uncomfortably muggy, hot, summer day. As the front approaches, isolated storms will form near the Lehigh Valley and slowly move eastward to the Shore. The window for storms is 4 p.m. to midnight. These will be slow moving storms that can produce 60 mph damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and torrential downpours that could lead to brief flash flooding. Have a safety plan ready for you and your family. Make sure kids know what to do if you are not at home and give special care to pets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Dangerous Heat Wave Coming to Philly Area

A dangerous, possibly prolonged heat wave will batter the Philadelphia area starting next week, meaning it’s time to start thinking about heat safety. Tuesday will be the first day of what could be six consecutive days of 90-plus-degree temperatures, NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley said. With high humidity, those temperatures will feel like the triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Officials Making Plans To Keep People Safe As Dangerous Heat Moves Into Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After spending Monday staying dry, Philadelphia residents will not have to figure out ways to stay cool as dangerous heat moves into the region. The Philadelphia Department of Health has declared a heat caution alert that will begin at noon on Tuesday and end at 8 p.m. A heat caution alert is different from a heat health emergency. The heat health emergency would active the city’s cooling centers. The City of Philadelphia and area leaders are making plans to keep people safe. The Office of Homeless Services will hand out water to those on the streets and encourage people to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Jersey Shore, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
ABCNY

Frightening moments after lightning hits home in New Jersey

WOODCLIFF LAKE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A home in New Jersey was struck by lightning Monday morning, and the homeowners described the frightening moments to Eyewitness News. It happened on Deerfield Lane in Woodcliff Lake around 8:30 a.m. Brian Sumper said that just as the lightning started picking up, he...
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
CBS Philly

Health Officials Testing Air Quality After Junkyard Fire In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City health officials are keeping an eye on the air quality in Southwest Philadelphia after a junkyard fire broke out Monday afternoon. The fire happened at South 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue. Fire officials say the blaze started just before 3 p.m. Monday. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control. There is currently an air quality alert related to the fire so the health department is encouraging residents to avoid the area and stay inside for now. Right now, no hazardous substance has been found and there are no reports of any injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sand Tiger Shark Sighting Close To Beach In Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (CBS) — A shark sighting down the shore, and it’s not too far from the beach. A sand tiger shark was spotted less than 100 yards off the beach, about a mile north of the Barnegat Inlet. Reel Fantasea Fishing Charters shared a video on Facebook, writing: “you never know what lurks below.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Gas prices continue to fall across the Philadelphia region and nationwide

Drivers across the Philadelphia region and the nation are breathing a sigh of relief as gas prices continue their rapid decline. Across the country, prices have been falling for 32 days straight, said Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. He expects the nationwide average to decline from its current $4.54 to just $4.45 by the end of next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Ocean Water#Creeps
CBS Philly

Local Residents Want City To Act After Multiple Crashes On Cobbs Creek Parkway In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big mess in Southwest Philadelphia after a driver crashed into a house overnight. And get this, the homeowner said this isn’t the first time this has happened. I can’t even imagine what this family is going through, except that they are counting their blessings and that they are all safe.   The speed limit on  Cobbs Creek Parkway, where the crash happened, is 25 miles per hour. Since we’ve been at the scene, cars are flying down the road.   After speaking with the homeowners, they tell CBS3 that a car going southbound entered through barriers, jumped the fence, and crashed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Visit the Historic Trestle Bridge in Downingtown

Philadelphia, PA - The Historic Trestle Bridge in Downingtown, PA,. is an abandoned structure that you should visit when visiting this area. This dramatic structure was once a 1,450-foot bridge that spans the Brandywine River. Chester County's Historic Trestle Train Bridge. Getting there: To reach the historic trestle bridge, take...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Dear Jersey Shore Bennies, The Ocean is a No Parking Zone

BRIGANTINE, NJ – We see it happen every year. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the most bizarre things happen here at the Jersey Shore, but one constant thing is visitors driving on the beach with non-four-wheel drive vehicles, getting stuck and people leaving their vehicles parked on the beach during low tide, not realizing there are these things called tides.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Falling Off Escalator Rail During The Weeknd Concert At Lincoln Financial Field: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 32-year-old man fell to his death during a concert by The Weeknd at Lincoln Financial Field. Officials say the man was sitting on an escalator rail when he fell about 40 feet. The fall happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. It was the first stop for The Weeknd as he kicked off a multi-city stadium tour. The 32-year-old was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. A friend identified the man to CBS3 as Hugo Sanchez. Officials say the incident appears to be an accident, but South Detectives are investigating.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia teacher to compete on 'Jeopardy!' starting Monday

Erica Weiner-Amachi, a fourth grade teacher at KIPP Philadelphia Public School, is competing on "Jeopardy!" on Monday night. Weiner-Amachi has taught at the school since the 2008-09 academic year. Before that, she was a Teach for America corps member in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a Facebook post. She received a master's degree in Educational Leadership from Kennesaw State University in Georgia after studying history and elementary education at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Searching For Person Responsible For Cutting Manes Of Several Horses At Philadelphia High School Farm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District wants to find the person responsible for chopping off the manes from several horses at a student-run farm in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood. Without their manes, horses can’t swat away flies that mount to their long faces. The Walter B. Saul High School Farm is located just off the busy Henry Avenue near Wigard Avenue. It’s where students learn to raise horses and people like Tammy Keorkumian like to stop and admire their beauty every now and then. “I wanted to say hello to the horses because I love the horses. I love animals so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How To Protect Yourself After First Human Cases Of West Nile Virus Identified In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first probable human cases of West Nile virus have been identified in Pennsylvania, according to a new alert from state health officials. First COVID-19, then monkeypox and now West Nile virus. Fortunately, this is usually not serious, but cases are expected to grow because infected mosquitoes have been found in many neighborhoods in and around Philadelphia Summertime and the mosquitoes are biting. They’re itchy and annoying, but now, they’re also potentially spreading the West Nile virus. Pennsylvania now has its first probable cases in four counties, including Philadelphia and Lancaster. “Many people never know they’ve had it,” Dr. Stephen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

No Tacos: Famous Chef Temporarily Closes Restaurant in Philadelphia, PA

A world-famous chef has temporarily closed an upscale-casual Mexican restaurant in Philadelphia but plans for it to reopen seem to be a bit murky. Our culinary travels take us to the University City section of town, specifically 40th and Chestnut, not too far from the University of Pennsylvania, where Chef Jose Garces has closed Distrito at least for the next several weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
69K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy