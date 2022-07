NEWARK, N.J. – The owner of a moving company is going to prison for 22 months after scamming over $540,000 from more than 260 customers during a four year period. Lior Atiyas (a/k/a “David Cohen”), 44, has pleaded guilty to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi imposed the sentence in Newark federal court. His co-conspirator, Lola Larios, is scheduled for sentencing on August 9, 2022, before Judge Cecchi.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO