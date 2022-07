LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is honoring its Lowndes County Probation employees during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week. Lowndes County, Georgia- The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners is honoring its Lowndes County Probation employees during Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week happening July 17-23, 2022. Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated and caring individuals in your community who work tirelessly to make your neighborhoods safer and more vibrant places to live and rear families.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO