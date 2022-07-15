Rich Miller: Name-calling takes center stage among state's political leaders

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since a week ago, July 8th, 2022. This is a significant increase of statewide cases over the past seven days. The CDC reports that 50 counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, a number that is up from 28 the week before. An additional 44 counties are at the Medium Community Level, that’s up from 43 the week before. The Low Community Level now only has 8 counties listed. With 94 of the state’s 102 counties in the High or Medium Level, statewide residents should be more diligent in taking precautions against COVID-19, especially with the newly discovered variants rapidly spreading. Area downstate counties on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Marion, and Wabash. The Medium Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Effingham, and Fayette. For more information, go to the dph.illinois.gov website.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO