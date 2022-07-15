ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Rich Miller: Name-calling takes center stage among state's political leaders

By Rich Miller Capitol Fax,
Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a sometimes-fiery interview last week, House Speaker Chris Welch pledged to tie House Republican candidates to the far-right top of their ticket and called House Republican Leader Jim Durkin a “failed leader.” A Durkin spokesperson, in turn, called Welch “unhinged.”. It started when I asked...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Democrats Issue Warning About A Different Jesse White On Ballot

Some Illinois Democrats are warning voters not to be fooled during the November election. This fall’s ballot could include a familiar name running for Secretary of State… Jesse White. But it’s not the longtime Democratic incumbent, who is not running for re-election after 24 years in office. Instead, it’s a political newcomer, also named Jesse White, who is running as a Libertarian.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Pritzker pushes for assault weapons ban, federal action

SPRINGFIELD – In the wake of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens more injured, Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for a ban at both the state and national levels on military-style assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. The governor made those...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

FOID emergency rule change submitted in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office received an emergency rule change submitted from the Illinois State Police (ISP), directed by Governor Pritzker. The rule change will implement broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports which can bar or revoke a resident's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card.
ILLINOIS STATE
Slate

“This Doesn’t Have to Send Us Back to the 1970s.”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The first installment...
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
thecentersquare.com

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Illinois

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since a week ago, July 8th, 2022. This is a significant increase of statewide cases over the past seven days. The CDC reports that 50 counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, a number that is up from 28 the week before. An additional 44 counties are at the Medium Community Level, that’s up from 43 the week before. The Low Community Level now only has 8 counties listed. With 94 of the state’s 102 counties in the High or Medium Level, statewide residents should be more diligent in taking precautions against COVID-19, especially with the newly discovered variants rapidly spreading. Area downstate counties on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Marion, and Wabash. The Medium Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Effingham, and Fayette. For more information, go to the dph.illinois.gov website.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Most valuable crops grown in Illinois

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Jim Durkin
Person
Michael Madigan
Person
Donald Trump
NBC Chicago

COVID Mandates: Here Are the Changes Gov. Pritzker Made to the State's Policies

Saying Illinois is “moving toward living with” coronavirus, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a series of changes to state protocols for colleges, medical facilities and more. That list of changes includes elimination of vaccine mandates, changes to COVID testing policies for unvaccinated employees, and several other tweaks to rules enacted during the pandemic.
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: More good news-bad news from latest report on state revenue

For months the state’s nonpartisan budget watchdog agency, the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability (COGFA) has been issuing much the same warning about state revenue: 2022’s numbers have been good, but these good times won’t last. This month’s report was no different as COGFA again warned that the upcoming end of federal COVID relief funds and the continuing inflation threaten to blow a big hole in the state’s budget next year.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

As Covid threat rises, Illinois data gets murky

Most of the Chicago region is now back in the “high” threat level for Covid-19 transmission; but it comes as some of the metrics that used to drive decision making about the virus may be as murky as it was during the early days of the pandemic. With...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Stage#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#House#Democrats#Republicans
WTHI

Illinois Attorney General's office warns residents about new scams

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTHI) - Here is an important reminder from the Illinois Attorney General's office about watching out for potential scams related to victims of gun violence. Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, says residents need to be alert for scams in relation to the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur City Council approves raise for city manager Scot Wrighton

DECATUR — Crediting him with guiding city government through turbulent times, the Decatur City Council voted Monday to raise city manager Scot Wrighton's salary. With the 6-1 vote, Wrighton's annual base salary will increase from $185,000 to $200,000, a more than 8% raise. It is the first bump in Wrighton's salary since he was hired in January 2019.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
foxillinois.com

94 Illinois counties at high, medium community level

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Ninety-four counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Fifty are at high community level, including Adams, Pike, McDonough, Schuyler, and 44 are rated medium. IDPH also reported on Friday there...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy