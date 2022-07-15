ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden Scoffs at Reporter's 'Silly Question' About Khashoggi Killing

By Fatma Khaled
 3 days ago
The president has received criticism for his fist bump with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in light of Saudi Arabia's record of human rights...

Hank Thomas
2d ago

Even better than getting the Saudis to sell America oil would be for Biden to get his foot off the neck of America's energy industry and increase domestic production.

that dude
2d ago

so he said I think you did it and the dude said he didn't do it then they got down to business and discussed how to get money into bidens pockets. what a joke of a human being

JohnnyB Good
1d ago

100%, hands down, the worst President our nation has ever had. Forget about party affiliation for a second. He is just … awful. If this were a private company, he would have been fired on day one. Heck, he would have never made it through the interview process.

Newsweek

'Heartbroken' Ivanka Trump Mourns Mother Ivana as Details Emerge on Death

Ivanka Trump mourned her mother Ivana Trump on social media Thursday as new details about circumstances of the 73-year-old's death emerged. Ivana Trump, the Czech-born ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, was found dead at her New York City home on Thursday afternoon. Ivana's body was discovered following a report of cardiac arrest at her address, with law enforcement officials saying later in the day that there did "not appear to be any criminality" involved.
CNN

Biden's age isn't his problem

At 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. Eighteen months into his term, the burdens of governing have staggered him. But while Biden's age complicates his hopes of winning another term, It has nothing to do with his problems in this one.
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

