ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Paychecks projected to rise an average of 4 percent this year, survey finds

By David Lazarus, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AluiO_0ghISbEx00

( KTLA ) – Amid stubbornly high inflation, average paychecks will rise by about 4% next year, according to a survey of employers by consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

However, a 4% wage hike — the largest in 15 years — won’t do much to alleviate inflation currently running at a 40-year high of 9.1%.

In other words, despite modest efforts by employers to keep workers’ compensation in line with the economy, many will effectively experience a pay cut and diminished purchasing power.

US weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly 8 months

“Compounding economic conditions and new ways of working are leading organizations to continually reassess their salary budgets to remain competitive,” Hatti Johansson, a research director at Willis Towers Watson, said in a statement .

More than a third of the roughly 1,400 organizations surveyed said they plan to give raises more frequently than in the past, with many saying they probably will give workers two salary bumps next year.

More than two-thirds of respondents said they’re aiming to boost employee satisfaction with more remote work.

Unlike the private sector, the Social Security Administration sets annual cost-of-living adjustments for beneficiaries based on the inflation rate.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The nonpartisan Senior Citizens League estimates that Social Security recipients will receive a 10.5% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023. That would translate to average monthly checks climbing by about $175 to $1,668.

While higher healthcare costs will put a dent in that increase, this is a fair way of helping people weather inflationary storms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Man pleads guilty to using shock collar, pepper spray on kids

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Somerset County man has pleaded guilty to charges after using a dog shock collar and pepper spray on children in 2020, according to the charges filed. According to Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar, John W. Bailey, 34, of Sipesville, pleaded guilty to one count each of recklessly endangering […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Fortune

Poor Americans have just 6 months before their savings run out, top economist Mark Zandi says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation is starting to chip away at Americans’ historic pandemic-era savings, and economists warn that some households are set to be harder hit than others. It’s no surprise who’s hurting the most: the poor. What may be a surprise is just how little time they have.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Elderly People#The Wtaj Newsletter#Senior Citizens League#Social Security
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WTAJ

Altoona woman racks up charges after assaulting officers, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after drugs were found in her bag and then doubling down to assault police while in a holding cell, officers report. Juliet Hampton, 35, was found outside of the UPMC Altoona emergency department yelling and arguing with a man at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July […]
ALTOONA, PA
GOBankingRates

10 Surprising Household Products Not Hit by Inflation

While many popular grocery store items, including avocados, eggs and meat, have skyrocketed in price over the last year due to inflation, certain products are seemingly unaffected and have even decreased in price. GOBankingRates pulled statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) to examine which...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

One arrested after weekend stabbing in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a number of witnesses told police he stabbed another man over the weekend in the city. Police arrested 39-year-old Gordon Perry after they were called to a stabbing on the 1800 block of Pleasant Valley Blvd. at around 5 a.m. July 17. When police arrived, […]
ALTOONA, PA
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Shows No Sign of Slowing as CPI Hits 40-Year High

With inflation still running rampant, retail apparel prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in June following a 0.7 percent increase in May, and were up an unadjusted 5.2 percent compared to a year earlier, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed Wednesday in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

WTAJ

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy