ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson

Met Police accused of ‘undermining’ other police forces with £5000 transfer bonuses for officers

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8XL4_0ghISIfG00

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of “undermining” other forces by attempting to attract officers from outside the capital with £5,000 bonuses.

A month before Britain’s largest force was put into special measures, it announced that it was offering new “financial incentives” to entice officers to transfer in and make experienced officers stay.

A one-off cash bonus of £5,000 is being offered to serving constables from other regional forces who join, as well as to existing police staff, voluntary special constables and PCSOs willing to become uniformed constables.

Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) have voiced concern that the move will drain forces that cannot compete with the offer.

Festus Akinbusoye, the PCC for Bedfordshire, called the programme “fundamentally wrong”.

“We work so damn hard to recruit to meet our recruitment target and we did, and it feels like the Met are being allowed to undermine our efforts because of their superior financial power,” he told a press conference in London.

“This is going to cause a lot of problems for several police forces. When they start offering this £5,000 we end up creating a case where other police forces have to try to find a way to match this to retain their officers, or they have to be willing to just lose them.”

Mr Akinbusoye voiced concern that an influx into the Met Police could “weaken” neighbouring forces, adding: “That doesn’t make the Met safer, we’re supposed to be in a collaborative national policing environment … it causes an amount of distrust between police chiefs because there was a moratorium on this kind of thing.”

He voiced hope that the government would “step in” to stop any adverse impact on wider policing.

Steve Turner, the PCC for Cleveland, called the move “ridiculous”, adding: “Allowing the Met to pay bonuses to joiners while the forces around it can’t is creating a rod for our own back.”

The announcement in May is understood to have angered some long-serving officers, who have been hit by a national pay freeze and are not eligible for bonuses.

Scotland Yard is initially making the offer to police who can join by December this year, but forces across England and Wales are still racing to meet the government’s recruitment targets.

When he became prime minister, Boris Johnson announced that 20,000 extra officers would be recruited in three years, aiming to replace those lost during a decade of Conservative-led austerity programmes.

But because of the number of officers resigning and retiring, an estimated 50,000 recruits have to be brought in to produce the net increase.

A National Audit Office report said the government’s initial recruitment drive was boosted by the fact that fewer officers resigned during the Covid pandemic.

But it said that 14 forces are having to be “supported” to meet their targets, adding: “The Home Office faces a greater challenge in meeting its year-three target of 8,000 recruits.

“Forces face additional pressures in the final year … around a quarter of the additional officers recruited in 2020 were previously employed by or volunteered with their police force as civilian staff, PCSOs or special constables.”

A Police Federation conference in May was dominated by concerns about officers quitting their jobs over pay freezes, the cost of living and low morale.

An official from the police uplift programme told the event in Manchester that they were seeing “an increased number of people leaving through voluntary resignation” and that some officers recruited since 2019 have already left.

Mr Turner said that requirements for police officers to either have a degree already, or study for one while training, had narrowed the pool of potential recruits.

“Over the next five to 10 years we are going to have inexperienced cohorts of police officers, but the opportunity for culture change is massive,” he added.

Mr Akinbusoye said that a third of Bedfordshire Police officers would still be in their probation period by the end of this year, and “that isn’t unusual”.

“They need managing, mentoring, supervision, training and it’s a totally different cohort of officers, a totally different lifestyle and worldview,” he added. “I embrace that but the challenge is how do you cope with this massive influx of people in a very short period of time.”

The PCC warned of “challenges in maintaining the standard and the quality when you have that many officers coming in”.

He was speaking after a watchdog’s report warned that the uplift programme had “heightened the danger that people unsuited to policing may get through and be recruited”.

Priti Patel commissioned a public inquiry that will look at vetting processes following the murder of Sarah Everard, by serving Met Police firearms officer Wayne Couzens.

A string of scandals, including the photographing of murdered sisters’ bodies, has increased scrutiny of the checks carried out on officers both before and during their service.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said it was a “significant net loser on transferees” who leave for other forces, adding: “Over the growth period the Met has worked hard to recruit the vast majority of our 9,400 new officers from within London, using the London residency criteria.

“Across the last 12 months we have invested heavily in a new recruitment outreach team, working within and alongside London communities to attract Londoners to a career in policing and we have encouraged more of our own officers who can retire to stay with us.

“It is only in this final uplift year, given the significant impact of the London employment market, we have lifted the London residency criteria and are extending our recruitment reach.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man unable to work after Home Office mistook him for murderer brother

A man who has lived in the UK since he was 10 has been left unable to work and facing “harassment” by the authorities for nearly three years after the Home Office mistook him for his killer twin brother.Hussen Mohamed, 27, a Somali-Dutch national living in London, applied to the EU settlement scheme in November 2019 in order to obtain his post-Brexit immigration status – and he is still waiting.The Home Office said the process should take around five working days or sometimes up to a month. Despite phoning the department numerous times to ask what was causing the delay,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Forces#Bedfordshire Police#The Metropolitan Police
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Settlement reached after baby injured during birth in Nottingham

The family of a baby who suffered injuries during birth at a hospital trust at the centre of a review into maternity services has reached a settlement. The High Court heard on Tuesday there had been "alleged delay" in the care of the baby's mother at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.
HEALTH
BBC

Met Police special constable charged with rape in Shropshire

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape. Special Constable Paul Hoile, 40, was arrested in Benfleet, Essex, on Wednesday night and charged on Friday. He has been charged with three counts of rape and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband charged with murder after body of ‘kind and caring’ school teacher, 29, found in undergrowth

The husband of a primary school teacher whose body was found in undergrowth has been charged with her murder.Abi Fisher, 29, was found dead near the South Yorkshire village of Brierley on Sunday.She was last seen at her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, just before midnight on Friday and her disappearance was described as “completely out of character”.Ms Fisher’s husband Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with her murder.The couple is understood to have welcomed a child about six months ago. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Royal Derby Hospital: Woman endures painful 17-hour A&E wait

The family of a woman left waiting for more than 17 hours in at accident and emergency department said they were "far from happy". Rebecca Smith arrived at the Royal Derby Hospital at 19:45 BST on Thursday but was not seen until about 13:00 on Friday. She then returned to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Archie Battersbee's mother tells High Court he is a 'natural born fighter' and he 'would want treatment to continue' after hospital lawyers said he is 'unresponsive' and will never recover from 'devastating' brain damage

The mother of Archie Battersbee has told the High Court that the 12-year-old is a 'natural born fighter'. Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said her son would want treatment to continue and Archie was a 'fighter by nature' and she was 'his voice' in court. But earlier today, Mr Justice...
U.K.
Motorious

UK Police Raid Another Chop Shop

Car thieves have been busy of late, not only here in North America but all over the place, including in the UK. One of their favorite targets is luxury vehicles since the yield from either shipping them overseas to be sold whole or chopping them up to sell the parts can be much higher. Police released bodycam footage of a raid on a chop shop in the West Midlands where several luxury vehicles were in different states of disassembly, including a recently stolen Land Rover Discovery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pair guilty of murdering boy with sword hidden inside walking stick

Two youths have been found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed with a sword concealed inside a walking stick.Unarmed Fares Maatou, 14, was set upon in broad daylight following a confrontation involving a larger group in Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on the afternoon of Friday April 23 last year.Fares “offered no threat at all” and was trying to escape the defendants, who were aged 14 and 15 at the time, jurors were told.He suffered a single 4.3in (11cm) wound to his back, caused by the sword stolen from the younger defendant’s grandfather, and passed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy