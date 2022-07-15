ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tugendhat says Sunak agreed to National Insurance rise because ‘the boss wanted it’

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6g1Z_0ghIRkDh00

Rishi Sunak was pressed into defending his decision to raise National Insurance after fellow Conservative leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat accused him of implementing the raise because it was what Boris Johnson wanted.

"When the NHS needed the resources... I did a difficult thing to make sure the NHS got the money it needed and you voted against it," Mr Sunak told Mr Tugendhat.

"I asked why on earth [the rise] was going to be necessary, and you told me 'because the boss wanted it'", Mr Tugendhat responded.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss receives backing from Ukrainian foreign minister in race for No 10

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has received backing from her Ukrainian counterpart as she deploys a military pitch to win over Tom Tugendhat’s supporters in the Tory leadership race.Dmytro Kuleba said the Cabinet minister’s “mettle, inner steel, and clarity of purpose have been indispensable in crafting crucial decisions” after they formed a strong relationship in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Ms Truss has been reiterating a campaign pledge to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade, ahead of the penultimate round of voting among MPs on Tuesday.UK support has been vital for Ukraine’s defense...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has whip removed ‘for failure to support’ Boris Johnson’s government

Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has had the whip removed after “failing to support” Boris Johnson’s government in a confidence vote last night.It comes after the prime minister won the vote with a majority of 111 after announcing a fortnight ago he will resign from No 10 upon a new Tory leader being elected by the party’s membership in September.But a spokesperson for the Tory whips’ office said: “Tobias Ellwood MP has lost the Conservative Party whip following his failure to vote in support of the government in the confidence vote last night.”Mr Ellwood, a frequent critic of Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Workers face record pay slump in face of rocketing inflation

UK workers have seen their pay packets lag behind inflation at the sharpest rate on record, official statistics have revealed.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that regular wages excluding bonuses plunged by 3.7% over the three months to May against the rate of consumer price index (CPI) inflation, representing the biggest slump since the data started being recorded in March 2001.Regular pay, excluding bonuses, rose slightly to 4.3% for the period without taking inflation into account.It comes after CPI inflation hit a 40-year record of 9.1% in May and is expected to reach as high as 11% later this...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Covid vaccines: Government warned of ‘dangerous complacency’ as millions skip boosters

The government has been urged to tackle a stalling vaccine uptake as data shows millions of people aged over 50 have yet to receive Covid-19 booster jabs.In the wake of the government’s announcement that the autumn Covid booster jab will be offered to all over-50s, scientists warned that pockets of the older population were already growing vulnerable to Covid because of incomplete vaccine protection.The experts also criticised ministers for “mixed messages” and accused them of fuelling “dangerous complacency” among the public by insisting the pandemic is over.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that 16 per cent of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Government accused of ‘pure greenwash’ as it launches Jet Zero aviation strategy on hottest day ever recorded

Government plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation sector and meet the 2050 net zero deadline mean people "can fly guilt-free", ministers have said, claiming future emissions will not rise above pre-pandemic levels.The "Jet Zero" strategy, launched on Tuesday at Farnborough Air Show, on the hottest day in British history, has been strongly criticised by campaigners who have said measures to reduce the environmental impact of flying do not go far enough.The plans, announced by the transport secretary Grant Shapps at the airshow, set out how the government says it will aim to reach the "hugely challenging" 2050...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Jamal Khashoggi’s American lawyer sentenced to three years in UAE prison following detention at airport

An American lawyer who represented murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been sentenced to three years in prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being detained at an airport.Asim Ghafoor, a US citizen and Virginia-based civil rights attorney, was convicted of tax evasion and money laundering related to a tax evasion operation in the US, UAE state media WAM reported on Saturday.The Abu Dhabi Money Laundering Court sentenced him to three years in prison and a fine of three million dirhams (£689,000), then deportation from the UAE, two days after he was arrested at Dubai airport.State media said that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Insurance#Uk#Conservative#Nhs
The Independent

Court considers Bill’s implications for Northern Ireland abortion protests

Seven Supreme Court justices are considering whether proposed legislation might be a disproportionate interference with the rights of people who want to protest outside abortion clinics in Northern Ireland.Dame Brenda King, the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, has asked justices to consider a clause in the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.She says the clause does not provide for a “defence of reasonable excuse” and wants justices to consider whether it is a “proportionate interference” with the rights of “those who wish to express opposition to abortion services in Northern Ireland”.Her office announced the move in a statement earlier this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Channel crossings exceed 15,000 for the year

More than 15,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the English Channel, figures show.Since the start of 2022, 15,107 people have reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies, according to provisional Government data.This is almost double the number recorded this time last year – 7,735.Crossings continued on Monday for the 11th day in a row, with 330 people arriving in seven boats, Ministry of Defence (MoD) figures show.A newborn baby and several other young children were among those braving the heatwave to make the journey.More...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Virgin Money to hand out £1,000 cost-of-living bonus to staff

Virgin Money has told the majority of its staff they will receive a £1,000 one-off bonus to help with the soaring cost of living.The banking group said all of its employees who are paid £50,000 a year or less, which represents 78% of its workforce, will be eligible.Around 6,000 people will receive the windfall as part of their August pay packet.In an internal memo seen by the PA news agency, chief executive officer David Duffy explained the rationale behind the move.The increase in the cost of living is on everyone’s mindsDavid Duffy, Virgin Money“The increase in the cost of living...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Shoppers face £454 increase to annual grocery bill as food inflation soars

Shoppers can expect to see their grocery bills increase by £454 after food and drink inflation hit its second-highest peak on record.Retail data company Kantar revealed that the rate of inflation for groceries jumped to 9.9 per cent over the four weeks to 10 July, a sharp rise from 8.3 per cent the previous month. Butter, milk and dog food were the items increasing in price the fastest, according to researchers. Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said he expects the overall record for grocery inflation to be surpassed “come August”.He added: “All this means...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Adult social care services braced for ‘most challenging year ever’ – Adass

Just one in eight directors of adult social care services in England are confident they have the resources to meet their responsibilities this year, a survey has found.Adult social care bosses are seeing more people request help because of pressures in the health system, lack of community services and breakdowns of unpaid carer arrangements.They say more peopleâ¯are also seeking support because ofâ¯mental health issues and domestic abuse safeguarding concerns.And they warn existing challenges of increasing need, fragile care markets, and underpaid, undervalued and overstretched workforces are being compounded by rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, with services braced for their...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

‘Vicious cycle’ forces children and teenagers into crisis after funding for early support slashed

Huge cuts in funding for early support for children have created a “vicious cycle”, with thousands more young people going into care and needing crisis help, according to a new report backed by some of the UK’s biggest children’s charities.As Sure Start centres, youth clubs and family support services for substance abuse have shut down, children and teenagers told the report’s authors they felt they had to “get hurt or harm someone” before they could get help.And the report found that the poorest areas of the country have been hit hardest as spending on early intervention services was halved by...
KIDS
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy