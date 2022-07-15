ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljLQL_0ghIRIhT00

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.

The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club , where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson.

According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important” to her.

“I have the most genuine people around me,” she said. “They don’t give a s**t about Lizzo with the chain on, they care about Melissa. Everyone I am close with has met me before all this happened, and I think that’s important.”

“Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too, we were friends,” the Truth Hurts singer added. “Not to say that I can’t be friends with people who met me after the fame, but it hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

Lizzo also opened up about how love saved her life, with the rapper noting that she doesn’t mean literally, but rather that it helped her reach a “better, healthier, safer, happier place”.

“I think ‘saving your life’ doesn’t always mean you was about to die and somebody saved you,” the About Damn Time singer said. “Saving your life can also mean, your life was headed in one direction and now it’s going in this direction which is a much better, healthier, safer, happier place because of love.”

Prior to accepting love, she said that she was headed toward “a really lonely” path after “becoming a celebrity”, as her friends aren’t famous. She also noted that she “distanced” herself from her peers throughout her fame, until she ultimately come to the realisation that “love is there” for her.

“There’s things that happened to them because of me, and I feel so guilty about it. And instead of trying to fix it, I just distanced myself,” she continued. “I wasn’t letting anyone help me, and I learned that love is there.”

Lizzo then praised her therapist, who helped her come to the understanding that her loved ones wanted to be there for her, ultimately allowing her to “accept their love”.

“My therapist actually was like: ‘You should allow people to be there for you, because they want to. If you don’t let people love you, no one’s going to love you,’” Lizzo added. “I started to look around and be like: ‘Let me accept their love, accept them for who they are, and let their love be good enough.’ And I have just been covered in love.”

Lizzo and Wright made their first red carpet appearance together last month when they attended the screening for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls .

She confirmed that she was in a relationship in April during a radio interview with Andy Cohen after he mentioned that she was photographed having dinner with Wright, who he referred to as a “mystery man”, in February.

When asked if she and the man were still together, she said: “Yeah,” before claiming that a relationship should be about being “mutually supportive, no matter what that person does”.

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Lizzo
Essence

Actor Clifton Powell Speaks On His Son Dating Sasha Obama And The Advice He Gives Him To Treat Her Right

The Jr. Clifton and Sasha have been dating for over a year now. His dad says he tells his son often, "Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter." Sasha Obama has a boyfriend and it’s actor Clifton Powell’s son, 25-year-old Clifton Powell Jr. The senior Powell is now opening up about his son’s high-profile relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Because Of Love#The Breakfast Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
The Independent

The Independent

749K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy