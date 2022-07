It was reported in the Sun on Monday that Terrell Bradley lost his right eye as a result of a “routine traffic stop gone awry.” GPD was doing their job stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation. Bradley fled after drugs were detected, and then it was determined that he was a convicted felon who was in possession of a stolen firearm. The appropriate tool to track and apprehend felony suspects is a police K-9. It was Bradley’s decision to commit crimes, run from the police, and resist apprehension that resulted in the dog bite and his injuries. Had it been a “routine traffic stop,” then he would have gotten a ticket for a traffic violation and been released. Nothing “went awry” – GPD followed industry-standard practices to apprehend the fleeing felon.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO