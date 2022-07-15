ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of missing 11-year-old pulled from Raccoon River

By Dan Hendrickson
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — The body of an 11-year-old girl who disappeared in the Raccoon River earlier this week has been recovered, nearly 48 hours after she was last seen . Police say the girl was playing on an inflatable raft in the river on Wednesday evening when she went under water and didn’t resurface.

The children were swimming in a bend of the river just behind the Deer Ridge apartment complex. Her body was found just downstream from that area just after Noon on Friday.

The girl’s name has not been released.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WHO 13

DMPD: Man burned, tried to suffocate girlfriend during assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on several charges, including kidnapping after police said he assaulted and threatened his girlfriend with a knife over the weekend. The arrest of Adrian Rincon, 52, is linked to an incident at a home in the 1100 block of […]
WHO 13

Ankeny’s ‘The Wave Man’ spreads smiles to people and pups

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is redefining what it means to be a good neighbor. Keith Westbrook gives out candy, dog treats, and a friendly wave to everyone that passes by his house in the 700 block of NW Abbie Drive. His wife also draws cartoon characters that sit outside for children to see […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Juvenile missing after swimming in Raccoon River

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Raccoon River Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the...
DES MOINES, IA
