A hearing is scheduled for 9:00 am on Thursday morning in the 47th District Court in Potter County following a “security against suit” motion by the city’s legal team. If the city’s motion is successful, Alex Fairly would be required to post $6 million. According to the city, they are requesting this as insurance in case the city is successful at defeating Fairly’s lawsuit but interest rates increase before the city is able to close on anticipatory notes.

POTTER COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO