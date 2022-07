Central College has announced the retirement of long-serving board member, Rev. Charles Morris. Morris, a 1970 Central graduate and retired Reformed Church in America minister, has been granted trustee emeritus status after serving the Central Board of Trustees with distinction across various leadership roles since 1999. In 2004, he was appointed to the finance committee and the executive committee. Over his years on the board Morris also served as vice chair of the board, chair of the admissions committee, on the committee on trusteeship, the finance and executive committees, and on the board chair nominating committee.

