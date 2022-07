John F. Hill Jr, 63, of Lake Park, Georgia, formerly of Tampa, Florida, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Mr. Hill was born in Hahira, Georgia on May 26, 1959, to the late John F. Hill Sr. and Patricia Ann Bopp (Hawkins). John was a self-employed maintenance contractor in the Tampa area; he loved to work and loved his job. He liked to talk about work and often talked about his job. John was of the Christian faith and dearly loved his family and friends. He was a very caring person who loved animals and animals naturally loved him too. John enjoyed good food as well as cooking and eating, he was an avid music lover, enjoyed fishing and meeting people. He was funny and had a great sense of humor.

