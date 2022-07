Keeping municipal waste out of landfills is a top priority for communities across the state and beyond. Not only is it better for the environment, it’s better for the pocketbook as well. Reducing consumption and reusing items cut down on the volume of stuff that goes into the waste stream; and a large percentage of household waste can be recycled or composted. Sending waste to a waste-to-energy facility and finally, to landfills, is a last resort.

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO