Kelly Clarkson's Divorce Saga Is Still Ongoing, And The Judge Even Had To Postpone Retirement

By Heidi Venable
 3 days ago
(Image credit: NBC)

One would have hoped that Kelly Clarkson’s divorce drama would be over after Brandon Blackstock moved off of her ranch in Montana and into his new bachelor pad. While the Montana property was only one of many issues the couple has fought over in the two years since the singer filed for divorce in June 2020, it often seemed to be the biggest point of contention. Alas, the legal battles are not over, despite their divorce being finalized in March, and the former couple’s ongoing struggles have now even forced the presiding judge to delay his retirement.

Justice Scott Gordon, the private judge appointed to help Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock resolve their case last year, was set to step down at the end of June, according to DailyMail. However, he’s now been asked to put off his retirement because of still-unresolved disputes between the former spouses. The media site reports:

Attorneys for the feuding exes on Friday asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to extend retired Justice Scott Gordon's term through July 31 because there are still issues that need to be settled between them.

A number of details were agreed on when the American Idol winner and Reba McEntire’s stepson came to a settlement in March. The couple’s property, including not just the ranch but also livestock, guns and several vehicles (including a Ford firetruck), was divided between them, as well as monetary stipulations. Kelly Clarkson agreed to pay her ex-husband a one-time payment of $1.3 million, monthly spousal support in the amount of $115,000 and $45,000 a month in child support.

It’s unknown what issues remain to be worked out, but Heavy reported that they are due back in court this month to resolve another undisclosed dispute, prompting the need for Scott Gordon to extend his term as judge through the end of July. Let's all hope that judge didn't have any extremely timely retirement party plans for the middle of this month.

This isn’t the first legal battle for the talk show host and music manager-turned-rancher since their March settlement. Brandon Blackstock was allowed to remain on Kelly Clarkson’s Montana ranch until June 1 of this year, and in the weeks prior to his move, he filed paperwork in court to demand that his ex-wife turn off the property’s 13 security cameras while he was still living there and show proof as to how that was accomplished.

As the former Voice coach takes the summer off to spend time with her children, Brandon Blackstock has moved into his new digs in Butte, Montana. His new bachelor pad is a 4,800 square-foot house with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms that listed for $1.8 million and includes a chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry and wine refrigerator, an outdoor kitchen, a steam room, three wells, a shop, a barn with a loft, a greenhouse and a three-car garage.

Hopefully whatever issues he and Kelly Clarkson have left to solve can be done quickly and easily, not just for the sake of the couple who have struggled with this for the past two years, but for Scott Gordon, so the judge can begin to enjoy his retirement!

While we won’t see Kelly Clarkson on the upcoming season of The Voice, fans will be able to see her completely revamped talk show when The Kelly Clarkson Show takes over the time slot vacated by Ellen DeGeneres. And who knows? Maybe a return to The Voice could come sooner than we thought? Keep up with what premieres are coming soon by checking out our 2022 TV schedule.

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.

Comments / 42

Lisa Volz
3d ago

Well, it seems like nobody wants to be his client anymore, that's for certain...I hope it all works out for Kelly and for their children.

Reply
26
Biden Harris a joke
3d ago

Never thought I see a man go after something that is not his 💩 dude man up come on really 👊 is this did like son free load well. be careful

Reply(3)
19
Linda Schroeder
3d ago

You can just see he just after more monetary gains I still don't see why she has to pay him child support. Also I would have someone go over the house and everything on the ranch to see if hidden cameras and bugs for listening are anywhere

Reply(2)
12
 

