ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckean County, PA

Man arrested for over 200 counts of juvenile sexual assault

By PAT HRITZ
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5PzU_0ghI8P8800

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — An investigation into one case of sexual assault has uncovered five victims.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 51-year-old Darvin Carpenter was arrested for over 200 counts of juvenile sexual assault.

Buffalo supermarket reopens after mass shooting, but reactions are mixed: ‘Should have torn this Tops down’

Police report through the course of an investigation into the sexual assault of one juvenile victim, they identified four additional victims that were also juveniles at the time of the assaults.

The alleged sexual assaults took place in McKean County, and date back to the year 2000.

Carpenter was arraigned, and is in custody in the McKean County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Pennsylvania motorcyclist arrested for leading State Police on high speed chase

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in the Erie County Prison after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning. Pennsylvania State Police report Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro was heading north on Route 89 in Venango Township on Sunday, July 17 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers noticed a tail light on the bike was out. Troopers reportedly matched the description of his motorcycle with one that was involved in a pursuit with Union City Police earlier that night.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

2 from Baltimore charged in Harrison County after allegedly bringing 30 grams of fentanyl into WV

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people from Baltimore have been charged in Harrison County after allegedly bringing more than 30 grams of fentanyl into the state. On July 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling “at a speed greater than the posted speed limit of 35, approximately 37-38 miles per hour,” in the area of Philippi Pike in Anmoore, according to a criminal complaint.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mckean County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mckean County, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Could the groundhog be Pennsylvania’s official rodent?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year on February 2, world-renowned groundhog Punxsutawney Phil steps into the spotlight at Gobbler’s Knob to predict the weather. A state lawmaker, however, wants to keep Phil front and center all year long in the eyes of Pennsylvanians by passing a Senate bill that would designate the groundhog as the commonwealth’s official rodent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Juveniles#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Test your knowledge: July 15 weekly news quiz

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — How much did you catch in the news this week? Test your news knowledge in this week’s quiz!. Gov. Tom Wolf signed dozens of laws last week, including one that changed something about Pennsylvania’s marijuana laws. What did it change?. Another law recently signed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Midstate minigolf makes list of top courses in nation

The very first minigolf course opened in Scotland in 1876. The Ladies’ Putting Club of St. Andrews was built out of necessity to adhere to a societal convention that women golfers “not take the club back past their shoulder.” That first green may not have had the obstacles we associate with the game today—there were no water […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Republican accountability PAC focuses attack on Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recent polling shows a close battle in the race for Pennsylvania governor. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his party have already spent millions attacking Doug Mastriano and now Republicans are joining in, too. The Republican Accountability PAC recently launched a campaign called “Republican Voters Against Mastriano.” It’s a group of current […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Wolf signs bill giving tax cuts to military members

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Representative Jack Rader (R) announced that Governor Wolf signed a law that would provide an estate tax exemption for military members in Pennsylvania on July 14. The new law, sponsored by Rader, provides an exemption from the state “Inheritance Tax” for property transferred from a...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Big 26 weekend kicks off with Buddy Game

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Big 26 baseball series returns to FNB Field this weekend, showcasing the best players from Pennsylvania pitted against the best from Maryland. The kick-off of the three-game weekend series is not until Friday, but Thursday night featured the best tradition of the ninth annual showcase series. Both Pennsylvania and Maryland […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy