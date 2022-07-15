ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Arrest made in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootings

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Authorities name 2 suspects arrested in connection to 7-Eleven crime spree 02:58

Authorities have arrests two suspects that are responsible for the string of deadly robberies and shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores.

The two suspects, 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, according to City News Service, were arrested in Los Angeles just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Santa Ana PD's Chief David Valetin announced during a press conference on Friday.

Both suspects are Los Angeles residents.

Patt is the alleged gunmen in all of the attacks. It's unclear how the other suspect is connected to the fatal incidents.

Authorities arrested them at the 1900 block of W. 23rd street just after 1 p.m., Valetin said.

One of the suspects was transported to a hospital due to injuries suffered in the arrest. The other is in custody.

Authorities did not disclose how they managed to locate the two suspects.

The robberies-turned shootings started early Monday just after midnight at stores in Riverside, Ontario, Upland, Brea, Santa Ana, and La Habra. A customer at the Riverside store was shot in the head and remains in grave condition, while an employee and a customer at the La Habra store were shot and wounded.

At the Brea store, 40-year-old clerk Matthew Hirsch was shot and killed. Hirsch had been working at the store for just six months.

Twenty-four-year-old Matthew Rule of Santa Ana was fatally shot at 3:25 a.m. Monday outside the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of East 17th Street of Santa Ana. Rule was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Maria Lopez said.

Rule never entered the store in Santa Ana, but had been on his way there to get a drink for his girlfriend , according to his mother. A homeless Marine veteran who asked to remain unidentified said Rule intervened when the suspect was trying to rob him .

Several Southern California stores kept their doors closed in the wake of the violence, and 7-Eleven offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

It's unclear if the corporation's offer led to police finding out about the suspects' whereabouts.

Moreover, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile that the Patt is connected to a murder investigation in North Hills from a killing on July 9.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

Harley Quinn
3d ago

Like I said: Guys like this brag about what they did. $100,000 and his homies started thinking...yeeaahhh! Glad they got him!

