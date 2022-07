One of the best ways to protect yourself from hackers is by making sure your passwords are iron-clad. Hackers make a living out of figuring out passwords, and it won’t be hard to crack yours if you aren’t doing everything you can to keep them secure. Cybersecurity and Digital Privacy Expert Sam Dawson at ProPrivacy spoke to SHEFinds.com about the dangerous password mistakes you should never make. The sooner you ban these from your online life, the safer your accounts will be.

PAYPAL ・ 25 DAYS AGO