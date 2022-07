WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Food, drinks, and live music- that was the scene Saturday on a block of 4th street in downtown Wilmington. An event that was in the works for over two years, finally came to fruition and for a good cause. “First Responder: The giving back project” was the name of Saturdays event to remember a fallen firefighter, Michael Stanley. In 2020, Stanley was involved in a motorcycle crash and passed away in the hospital.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO