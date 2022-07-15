‘Did that really happen?’: Trucker recounts driving up on I-70 plane crash

WHAT... A... VIEW... Have you ever walked into a home and thought pinch me? Well here is it! As soon as you enter inside, you a greeted with a gorgeous view of Lotawana's sparkling waters. Located off the main body, and protected by a small inlet, this 2 bedroom 2 and a half bath has it all for your Lake needs. Completely remodeled inside and out! An open floor plan with the kitchen and living room creates the perfect focal point for families and friends. Working from home? No problem! A large home office with views of the lake that could also be used as another bedroom with room for multiple beds. Downstairs you will entertain the masses. Inside you will have ample space to spread out along with a wet bar for your favorite summer drinks. Walk outside to a flag stone stamped concrete patio for dinner by the lake or marshmallows by moonlight. Easy flat walk to a single well dock. Beautifully landscaped with soft night lighting. All you need to enjoy the rest of summer at your new lake house! Plus, get your name on the gaslight lane sign!

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO