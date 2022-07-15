ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Casting Call in New Orleans for Louisiana Actors - Disney Shows

By Jake
 5 days ago

If you have ever dreamed of landing on the big screen, your chance to do just that is happening in Louisiana this weekend. Those looking to potentially play a part in a Disney+ production should definitely look into this paid opportunity.

According to reports , three different shows featured on Disney+ are in search of actors for a paid gig. All ages and levels of acting experience are welcomed, but you’ve got to act fast as the casting is this weekend in New Orleans .

The report says that Central Casting Louisiana will be at Lakeside Mall in New Orleans on Saturday, July 15th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to register actors. Once the company has you registered in their database, directors will then be able to reach out to them to offer up open roles.

Potential gigs include movie extras, stand-ins, and photo-doubles per the reports.

If you plan on heading to Lakeside Mall for the casting opportunity, you will need to pre-register. Adults can find registration information here , and children can find their registration information here .

Attendees will reportedly also need to provide proper identification at the casting to complete I-19 employment eligibility forms, per the report. Once again, these are paid acting gigs.

Which shows will they be casting for in New Orleans?

The first show is “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” which you can check out a preview for below.

The second show is “Your Honor” which you can learn more about here.

The final show is named “The Crossover” which we have more about below.

Truth be told, I always thought I could be in a Disney show when I was a kid. It was an exciting idea to think about being on television and working alongside some familiar faces. Of course, that never happened for me – but this could be your big break!

See the report shared to @NOLAnews on Twitter below.

Camie Daigle
5d ago

God no these demonic humans are still after the children’s innocence! Rebuke them in Jesus name Amen! Protect the children from evil! Jesus amen 🙏🏼

mom of one
3d ago

I’m sure they require you to be an LGBQT and whatever letters have been added. Minority is added bonus to the letters.

