LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run above normal for the next week. That old Summer sizzle will be back with us again. Let’s face it, we are in the month of July and it always includes some real heat for Kentuckians. This forecast isn’t that different from any other year. Of course, knowing this is typical doesn’t make it any easier to deal with. You should experience highs around the upper-80s to 90 degrees this afternoon. There might be a stray shower or thundershower developing out there.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO