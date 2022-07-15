My side hustle made me $100s extra a week walking dogs and I do it on my own time

A TIKTOKER has revealed a side hustle strategy that pays nearly $50 per hour with flexible scheduling.

And the only responsibilities are taking care of and spending time with dogs.

TikTok user junebrooke showed off the interface of Wag, a dog walking app she uses to make money

In a video posted in November, TikToker junebrooke explained how she took up dog walking as a side hustle - and how profitable it was.

June, who runs the account, said she booked dog walking gigs through two apps, Wag and Rover, and by word of mouth.

She spotlighted Wag as a particularly easy-to-use and accessible platform for anyone looking to make money walking dogs.

Wag connects dog owners with people willing to temporarily care for their furry friends, either as walkers or sitters.

"The easiest way I can explain it is that it's like DoorDash for dogs," June said.

Walkers see a list of local dog owners in their area in need and can sign up for 20-, 30-, or 60-minute walks.

Wag has pet caregivers in every state, and operates in more than 4,600 cities nationwide.

While the service charges an average of $12.75 to $36.99 for walks, dog walkers only get 40% of that fee.

Pet owners can add tips, however, and 100% of that money goes directly to walkers.

June said that after four 20-minute walks through Wag, she earned $55.

Previous experience with animals is a plus, but all you need to apply for Wag is a valid ID.

The signup process takes an average of two weeks but applications may be processed within three days or after up to three weeks, according to Wag.

Wag will also run a background check on any potential pet caretakers as a safety precaution.

Reddit users who have signed up pointed out that the service makes applicants pay $40 for their background checks.

You need to be at least 18 to walk dogs on Wag, but otherwise, there are no restrictions on who can sign up.

If you take on several walks a week, it's possible to earn hundreds of dollars.

