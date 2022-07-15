Patriots WATCH: Super Bowl Hero Jason McCourty Announces Retirement with Family Video

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty on Friday announced his retirement from the NFL, hanging 'em up after 13 seasons, including a stellar three-yeat stint with the Patriots from 2018-2020, during which time he teamed up with his twin brother Devin in New England’s secondary.

McCourty, 34, launched his career with the Tennessee Titans as a sixth-round pick in 2009, spent one year with the Browns in 2017, and then came aboard with the Patriots in 2018, winning a Super Bowl with New England that season.

McCourty last year played with the Miami Dolphins this past season, participating in seven games and starting four.

He made the announcement of his retirement with a lovely and clever video narrated by his children.

For his career, McCourty appeared 173 games for the Titans, Browns, Patriots and Dolphins, recording 740 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles, five recoveries, 18 interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 108 pass deflections.

While with the Patriots, McCourty played in 44 games and made 33 starts while picked off two passes and making a play that contributed greatly to the Super Bowl victory for New England.

A few months ago, he spoke of the possibility of hanging on for one more season.

“I still feel great," he said on his podcast in January. "I haven’t had a drop-off in athletic ability and the physical traits to play the game. So it all really comes down to mentally and being ready and being able to tap back in and go through a full season. I think those are the things you have to think about.

“But I’m definitely going to take my time and see what happens for the future.''

He took his time. And he - along with his family - has made a decision.