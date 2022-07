LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is releasing more details on a Monday night accident that killed a one-year-old. Police say Niomi Ward died from her injuries after being struck in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Jeremy Calhoun of Lima, was located at the scene and arrested on unrelated warrants. No charges have been filed, but the case is being turned over to a grand jury. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO