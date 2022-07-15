ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Draymond Green Has Huge Praise For Paolo Banchero: "I Hope That Organization Is Ready For That Player Because That Player Is A Winner. That Player, He Cares... That Is A Winner Right Before Your Eyes."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic might have landed a gem in the 2022 NBA Draft with the first overall pick. They drafted the former Duke standout Paolo Banchero. After being drafted by the Magic, Banchero impressed many during the NBA Summer League. Although he played just two games, it was more...

