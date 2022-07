KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The former deputy circuit clerk who admitted to embezzling funds from the clerk’s office in 2019 was convicted and sentenced in 2020. Gary Duane Feaster of Keyser was also directed to make restitution in the amount of $75,000, as well as to pay $41,666 to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office to cover the cost of the investigation into the theft.

