Tomahawk, WI

"Jiggin for Jayden" kids fishing tournament raises money for Tomahawk Kinship

WJFW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOMAHAWK - The memory of a young man continues to live on through a Tomahawk fishing tournament Saturday. Lake Mohawksin will host the annual 'Jiggin for Jayden' fishing...

www.wjfw.com

bassmaster.com

Przekurat makes smallmouth history with remarkable win on St. Lawrence

Could an angler win a Bassmaster Elite Series event with a four-day limit of 20 smallmouth bass that weighed 100 pounds or more?. It was asked by many throughout the week, and rookie Jay Przekurat of Stevens Point, Wis., gladly answered with a four-day total of 102 pounds, 9 ounces that won the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Channel 3000

Local singer-songwriter slows down but his music is heating up

Here’s the thing about singer-songwriter Sam Ness: Even when he stays home, he travels. When I last wrote about Ness — who will launch his new album, “City Lights and Smoke,” with a release concert July 23 at the Majestic Theatre — it was two years ago. Ness, then 22, was headed with his guitar to the western United States. He’d spent the previous several years crisscrossing the globe — the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, Thailand, New Zealand — playing on street corners, in clubs, on the move, chasing an audience.
MADISON, WI
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Wisconsin

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Wisconsin, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Vietnam War reenactment comes to Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A taste of the Vietnam War made its way to Wisconsin Saturday. That’s because The Highground Veterans Memorial Park is hosting a Vietnam reenactment this weekend at Camp Victory near Greenwood. Reenactors put together a 1968 army firebase camp. “We want to help educate...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has confirmed heavy rainfall on Friday is to blame for causing wastewater to flow into the Wisconsin River. According to a news release from the city, around 7:30 a.m. on July 15, the sanitary sewer interceptor was overtaken by rainwater off Second Avenue S., just south of the roundabout. Rainfall was recorded from 3.9 inches to 5.25 inches in this collection area.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
cwbradio.com

Incident at Clark County Fairgrounds Saturday Night

An incident occurred at an event taking place at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville this past Saturday night. (7/16) According to Matt Meyer - Fire Chief, City of Neillsville. During the event, a participant's vehicle continued on down the raceway after crossing the finish line. The vehicle then struck some trees, causing the vehicle to roll.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Charges possible in fatal Wis. Dells-area crash

Charges are pending against a 43-year-old woman involved in a fatal weekend crash northeast of Wisconsin Dells, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Department news release. The news release, which was posted to Facebook, said Michaela Schlake, of Grand Marsh, failed to stop at the intersection of Hwy. B...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
spmetrowire.com

Police & Sheriff calls, July 15-17

Fire: Deputies assisted numerous fire departments on the scene of a fire on the 5400 block of County W. in Bancroft at 5:51 a.m. A mobile hom...
BANCROFT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager hurt in ATV crash in rural Vernon County

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV crash in rural Vernon County on July 8. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy from Westby was found with blood on his face and neck outside of a home in the Town of Christiana northeast of Westby on July 8 at 9:26 p.m., according to a release.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse police seek public’s help to investigate shots fired Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection with reports of shots fired early Sunday. Police responded to complaints of shots being fired at about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Winnebago Street. Several callers to the Emergency Dispatch Center reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered spent shell...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old Grand Marsh woman could face charges in a fatal accident that happened Saturday northeast of Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said around 7 a.m. on July 16, crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the town of Dell Prairie.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Police seeking information about shots fired Sunday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department is asking the public for information about a report of shots being fired early Sunday morning around the 500 block of Winnebago Street. In a release, the Police Department said that there were several reports called in about multiple gun...
LA CROSSE, WI
spmetrowire.com

Sheriff’s office hires new records specialist

The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new records specialist on June 27. Rosholt-native Tammy Henderson was sworn in to the role by Sheriff Mike Lukas before a roomful of deputies and other staff from PCSO. Henderson’s background involves longtime work with Lamers Bus Lines, Inc., where she worked...
ROSHOLT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I90 near Tomah Saturday

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another person is hurt after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 near Tomah Saturday morning. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver of the motorcycle, a 68-year-old man from Pigeon Falls, swerved to avoid another vehicle that had entered his lane and hit another vehicle, causing him to lose control.
TOMAH, WI

