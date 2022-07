BUCKHANNON — A home located on Lawyers Road in Buckhannon is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Washington District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Huffman was only able to provide limited information due to the ongoing investigation. Chief Huffman said, “We were dispatched on Tuesday, July 12 at 8:32 p.m. to a structure fire at the location on Lawyers Road and again on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:53 a.m. to the same location for inside smoke investigation.”

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO