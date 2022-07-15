Texas A&M Pitcher Will Rizzo Transfers to Nebraska

On July 14, former Texas A&M pitcher Will Rizzo announced that he is transferring to Nebraska .

Rizzo is the 23rd member of Nebraska’s incoming recruiting class per Rivals .

Rizzo is currently pitching in the Northwoods League . Across six appearances, Rizzo has pitched 19.0 innings recording a 3.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

Rizzo spoke highly of his relationship with Nebraska’s Director of Player Development Rob Childress.

“He’s really sort of a father figure to me,” Rizzo said per Geoff Exstrom of Rivals . “He’s a great coach, but also a great man.”

Childress served as the head coach at Texas A&M from 2006 to 2021. He joined Nebraska in July of 2021.