Florida State

A Timeline of YNW Melly’s Career & Legal Troubles: From ‘Murder on My Mind’ to Murder Charges

By Michael Saponara, Billboard Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYNW Melly, who rose to fame with “Murder on My Mind,” has been making headlines as his trial — for double-murder charges following the deaths of two of his “best friends” Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sak” Williams in October 2018 — has come to a halt once...

Miami Herald

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Ynw Melly
AOL Corp

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
Complex

Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Declared a Mistrial

A judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight in connection to the death of Terry Carter, whom the Death Row Records founder struck with his truck in 2015. Rolling Stone reports the jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Carter’s...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Awake & Talking After Near-Fatal New Jersey Shooting

After being brutally shot at a Chipotle in Edgewater, New Jersey, Lil Tjay was rushed into emergency surgery on Wed (June 22) and while he is still hospitalized, TMZ reports the 21-year-old is now awake and talking. Sources familiar with Tjay’s situation told the outlet the “In My Head” rapper...
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS Minnesota

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine was convicted was sentenced Monday to an additional 29 years behind bars for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.Marco Antonio Avila, 37, was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for distributing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.Authorities say Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 
ROCHESTER, MN

