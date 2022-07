Jim Jenkins took this photo of an Achemon Sphinx Moth in Bear Valley Springs. These are large, beautiful moths with a wingspan of 3.5 inches across. Sphinx Moths are also known as Hawk Moths, and they tend to be large moths with heavy bodies and long, narrow wings with distinctive markings. Their larvae are commonly called hornworms, since many of them have a soft spine or horn projecting from their abdomen. These include the familiar tomato hornworm, which becomes the Five-spotted Hawk Moth, and the tobacco hornworm, which turns into the adult Carolina Sphinx Moth.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO