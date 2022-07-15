ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Squeegee kid assaults FOX45 News photojournalist

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A FOX45 News photojournalist was assaulted by a squeegee kid while working...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 189

Evelyn Martin
3d ago

He's a child with a gun who murdered a man not with just one shot but enough to make sure he was dead. That's not self defense that's murder. And look how these guys treated this photojournalist when they could have simply asked not to be filmed and walk away. But it's always someone else's fault.

Reply(24)
71
Frank Neighoff
3d ago

When will they enforce the law and remove all of these thugs from our streets? What about our rights not to be harrassed nor have anyone touch our property?

Reply(9)
49
Notimeforyourcrap
2d ago

Respect,Respect,Respect if I’m in my car sitting at the light ,and I don’t call you to clean my windows leave me alone ,and I leave you alone. Period 😩

Reply
20
 

