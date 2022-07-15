ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Vandals caught at Chandler Park

By Jennifer Maupin, KTUL staff
KTUL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Parks took to Facebook to remind the community there...

ktul.com

Comments / 2

Related
KFOR

1 dead in gunfire near popular Tulsa spot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old woman was killed after gunfire broke out over the weekend as several young adults hung out a landmark in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tulsa police said officers responded to the area where the concrete circle known as the Center of the Universe...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police, firefighters at car crash in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa. The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area. Stay up to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police identify victim from downtown shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the woman that was killed in a shooting that happened at the Center of the Universe early Sunday morning. TPD has identified the 18-year-old as Serenity McAdoo. McAdoo arrived by private car to a hospital in Tulsa shortly after...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Are Tulsa traffic medians calming or hazardous?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa resident is worried that some recently installed traffic medians are going to result in a fatality after several accidents near his home. "Let me show you this," said James Johnson who lives near the corner of Mohawk and Troost. Johnson was giving us...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Tulsa County, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help in 'Center of the Universe' shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they are working on some leads in the early Sunday morning shooting in downtown, but they need help from the public. Police said through their investigation they learned that there were several young adults hanging out at the Center of the Universe around the time of the call.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man shot in south Tulsa during fight in Cheddar's parking lot

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was shot Sunday during an argument in the parking lot of Cheddar's in south Tulsa. It happened around 5:20 p.m. at the Cheddar's near East 71st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police say they were called to the restaurant after reports of...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandals#Okla#Ktul
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

18-Year-Old Woman Dies After Downtown Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said they...
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma child drowns in river

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have recovered the body of an Oklahoma child who drowned in a river on Friday. The four-year-old Sand Springs boy was in the Arkansas River, about three miles east of the Keystone Dam in Tulsa County, when he went under water and did not resurface, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Man, 73, steps off sand bar and drowns in Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 73-year-old man died Friday after stepping of a sand bar in the Arkansas River and never resurfacing, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say Newburn was walking along the bank of the Arkansas River in Taft, Okla. with another subject. He was calf-deep in the water when he stepped off a sand bar into approximately 3.5 feet of moving water.
TAFT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTUL

TPD searching for suspect after elderly man robbed, beaten

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect they believe robbed and beat an elderly man in his home. Police say the incident happened the afternoon of July 7, when the victim had just returned to his home and he was approached by the suspect pushing a bike.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma man drowns in Arkansas River

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Red Oak, Okla., man drowned in the Arkansas River Friday morning. The body of 73-year-old Glenn Newburn was recovered from the Arkansas River at approximately 10:35 a.m. Saturday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Newburn was walking with another person along the bank...
RED OAK, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Red Oak man drowns in Arkansas River

TAFT, Okla. — A 73-year-old man has drowned in the Arkansas River, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Glenn Newburn (SIC), of Red Oak, was walking along the banks of the Arkansas River near Taft. After stepping off a sand bar, Newburn went under and never resurfaced.
TAFT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy