'I own this home': Detroit woman's home listed on Airbnb by scammers

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman said her home was listed on Airbnb by scammers who claim to own the home and are renting it out but ultimately end up ripping people off. Imagine having a bunch of random people showing up at your home, believing they've paid to stay...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 5

* Gblueslover
3d ago

The WORDS "AIR BNB" and "DETROIT" do NOT GO together, nor do they WORK together "ever" within the same sentence.... Y'all should KNOW BETTER than "that"...

Reply
7
