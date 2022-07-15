ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Big 12 says they aren't done yet, Jim Harbaugh raps, Bigfoot murder, Arch Manning overrated?

By Yahoo Sports Staff
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAVNy_0ghHtRBd00

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

SI's Pat Forde joins the pod fresh off of Big 12 media days to break it all down with Dan Wetzel. The message out of Dallas? The conference may not be done expanding. Who will they target next?

California Governor Gavin Newsom is a little hurt that UCLA did not reach out before the move to the Big Ten and is "looking into it." What can the state do?

We also say goodbye to our producer, Sully, who is officially in the transfer portal.

Also wanted to include the link to the charity that s mentioned at the end, Goods4Greatness.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/big-12-says-they-arent-done-yet-jim-harbaugh-raps-bigfoot-murder-arch-manning-overrated-204925110.html

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Reports: Big 12, Pac-12 officially end partnership talks

The potential for any sort of partnership between the Big 12 and Pac-12 reportedly went up in flames on Monday. As the SEC and Big Ten further distance themselves from the rest of the major collegiate conferences, a partnership between the Big 12 and Pac-12 was "discussed extensively the last two weeks," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. However, after the two sides were unable to forge a union that was mutually beneficial, the talks officially ended Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
102.5 The Bone

Brian Kelly is settling in at LSU without an accent

ATLANTA — Brian Kelly has clearly learned a thing or two about staying in your cultural lane. In his first words at SEC Media – "Good afternoon" – he spoke with the Massachusetts accent of his birth, not the Foghorn Leghorn Cajun atrocity he attempted in his first public appearance as the Tigers' head coach back in December.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
102.5 The Bone

The best non-conference games of the 2022 college football season

The 2022 season begins with some fantastic non-conference games over the first quarter of the season. By now, you likely know about the big ones. Notre Dame and Ohio State meet in Week 1 just an hour or so after Oregon and Georgia face off. And Alabama and Texas play in Week 2, of course. But there are a lot of other intriguing non-conference matchups too. Especially in Week 3, a Saturday that could be full of fascinating matchups.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
102.5 The Bone

2022 Fantasy Football Drafts: Why you shouldn't ignore Josh Jacobs

If anything has become perfectly clear during the earliest weeks of fantasy draft season, it's this: We cannot wait to not pick Josh Jacobs. We are aggressively not drafting Jacobs across all platforms. In fact, he's currently falling outside the top-20 running backs at both Yahoo and NFC despite having never finished worse than RB16 in any season. He's been mentioned in pretty much every bust, fade and must-avoid article published this summer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Mac Jones’s improved diet a point of focus as season approaches

"It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person." In February, immediately following a solid rookie season, Mac Jones shared with ESPN his offseason goal of “cleaning up [his] diet.”. With training camp looming, it seems as though Jones has stayed true to this...
NFL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
20K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy