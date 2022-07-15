The Fed’s inflation fight is helping banks make more from lending,

Interest rates may have to rise to 2 per cent or higher in the next year to rein in rocketing inflation, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Outgoing Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Michael Saunders – who has been recently outvoted in calling for a bigger hike in rates – said increases “still have some way to go” in order to get inflation under control.In a speech at the Resolution Foundation think tank, he warned that, despite signs of a slowdown in the wider economy due to the cost of living crisis, the risks of not raising rates steeply and...

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO