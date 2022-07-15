ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed’s inflation fight is helping banks make more from lending,

By Hope King
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Catch up quick: JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup released second-quarter earnings results this week. Each reported a yearly jump in net interest income — the...

www.axios.com

MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Relax! Banks Can't Take Your Money in a Recession

Recession fears have been rising in the U.S. and people have been looking at ways to prepare themselves for a recession. Along with being mentally prepared, you need to be financially prepared for a recession. With the economy showing signs of stress, many people wonder whether they should keep money in the bank during a recession. Is your money safe in a bank or can it take your money in a recession or a depression?
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

The Fed could hike interest rates by 1%. Here's how that would impact your money.

With inflation running at the hottest level in 40 years, Wall Street is bracing for the possibility of interest rates rising even higher than previously expected. Economists now see a two-thirds probability the Fed will increase interest rates by a full percentage point at its meeting later this month, on July 26-27. That would be the steepest increase since the 1980s, coming after a 0.75% rate hike last month that was the sharpest increase since 1994.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
US News and World Report

Wall Street Banks Worry About Economic Storms Ahead

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's biggest banks sounded cautious on economic headwinds ahead, reducing risk in certain areas as they assess the likelihood and severity of recession, with JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon likening the environment to a coming "storm." Banks are facing a tough economic backdrop with sky-high inflation worrying...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Interest rates could hit 2% or higher in the next year, says Bank policymaker

Interest rates may have to rise to 2 per cent or higher in the next year to rein in rocketing inflation, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Outgoing Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Michael Saunders – who has been recently outvoted in calling for a bigger hike in rates – said increases “still have some way to go” in order to get inflation under control.In a speech at the Resolution Foundation think tank, he warned that, despite signs of a slowdown in the wider economy due to the cost of living crisis, the risks of not raising rates steeply and...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

10 Surprising Household Products Not Hit by Inflation

While many popular grocery store items, including avocados, eggs and meat, have skyrocketed in price over the last year due to inflation, certain products are seemingly unaffected and have even decreased in price. GOBankingRates pulled statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) to examine which...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Homebuyers in China are refusing to keep paying mortgages for unfinished apartments, adding to the cash crunch in the sector that could spread globally

COVID lockdowns have slowed construction activity and delayed the completion of homes.The payment boycott could worsen an existing debt crisis in China's property sector. A growing number of homebuyers in China are refusing to pay their mortgages for apartments that are still under construction, adding to market concerns about an escalation in the country's real-estate debt crisis.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

U.S. Three-Year Inflation Expectations Temper Somewhat — Is a Relief Ahead?

U.S. inflation isn't showing any signs of slowing. In fact, it has been accelerating over the past few months. The price level rose by 8.3 percent and 8.9 percent in April and May, respectively, and came in much hotter than expected at 9.1 percent in June. The latest inflation print was a fresh 41-year high. As consumers and economists are looking for clues about inflation going forward, they want to know what three-year inflation expectations are.
BUSINESS
