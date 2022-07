New LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is 100 percent a southern accent expert. Nobody is safe at SEC Media Days, not even Brian Kelly and his LSU football family. He is just getting started in Baton Rouge, but so are the jokes about Kelly’s newly acquired southern accent. Kelly might be from Massachusetts and may have spent his entire coaching career in the midwest, but his pandering ways got him in trouble with those fine folks who talk a lil different than y’all faster than you can say, “how you?” The SEC Network did a masterful troll job.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO