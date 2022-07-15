ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family, Friends, Law Enforcement Say Final Farewell To Longtime Sheriff Captain

By Bronson Rasmussen
wnynewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN — Family, friends and the law enforcement community of a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Captain who died during a tragic boating incident said their final goodbyes Friday. Coming from a family of crime fighters, Dave Bentley was known as a “cop’s cop” by many including Sheriff Jim...

wnynewsnow.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
