ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Controversial lineman Richie Incognito announces retirement from Raiders

By Chris Cwik
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2j7J_0ghHsXWC00
Oakland Raiders v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Richie Incognito #64 of the Oakland Raiders rests on the bench in the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Controversial Las Vegas Raiders lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. Incognito wrote a letter to Raiders fans announcing the news.

In the letter, Incognito thanks Raiders fans for supporting him in both Oakland and Las Vegas. Incognito, who played in just two games the past two seasons, cited injuries as a reason for his retirement.

"I've dealt with injuries the last two years I never had before in my career. My body told me it was time, and I knew I was ready to hang them up. And though some in my inner circle might not believe me – I'm ready. There's no turning back."

Incognito, 39, experienced success on the field during his 14 seasons in the NFL. He started his career with the St. Louis Rams, who selected Incognito in the third round of the 2005 NFL draft. Incognito was considered a strong prospect, but was involved in some troubling situations in college, including various suspensions and three assault charges. He was dismissed from two different college programs.

Richie Incognito had troubled history in NFL

Incognito lasted three and a half seasons with the Rams. The team eventually released him after getting into a sideline argument with Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo. Incognito was angry he was benched after headbutting opposing team members. He was claimed by the Bills, and played three games with the team during the 2009 season.

The Miami Dolphins signed Incognito before the 2010 season. He missed just one game over the next three seasons, eventually making the Pro Bowl in 2012.

During the 2013 season, Incognito was suspended by the Dolphins indefinitely after allegedly bullying teammate Jonathan Martin. Incognito reportedly sent Martin a racist voicemail. Incognito's suspension was lifted in the offseason. He did not sign with a team during the 2014 NFL season. Incognito acknowledged some wrongdoing in the incident, but believes he did not bully Martin.

Incognito returned to football in 2015 and made three straight Pro Bowls as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He initially said he would retire from the Bills following the 2017 NFL season. After changing his mind, the Bills cut Incognito. He was arrested in May for allegedly throwing tennis balls and dumbbells at another person in a Florida gym. Incognito reportedly told police he believed he was an NSA agent at the time. In August, Incognito was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot people at a funeral home in Arizona.

Incognito did not play in the NFL in 2018. He returned for the 2019 season, signing with the Raiders. He played in just two games in 2020 due to injuries and missed the entire 2021 season with an injury.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/controversial-lineman-richie-incognito-announces-retirement-from-raiders-203015304.html

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
102.5 The Bone

Las Vegas Raiders led NFL in ticket revenue in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders generated the highest revenue from ticket sales in the NFL this past season, according to Sportico, just two years after moving to Nevada and opening up Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders made $119 million despite featuring the third-smallest capacity in the league at 65,000 and selling the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paul Finebaum: if Notre Dame joins the Big Ten or the SEC ‘it’s Armageddon in college football.’

The college football world is waiting on Notre Dame in what is likely the biggest – and most important – domino to fall in the conference expansion free for all. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said that Notre Dame’s decision to potentially join the Big Ten or the SEC will have repercussions throughout the sport. On Monday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke about his conference being in a position of strength. The SEC certainly has dominated the college football landscape for two decades, a position that was strengthened last year with Texas and Oklahoma set to join the conference juggernaut. But the Big Ten...
COLLEGE SPORTS
102.5 The Bone

2022 Fantasy Football Drafts: Why you shouldn't ignore Josh Jacobs

If anything has become perfectly clear during the earliest weeks of fantasy draft season, it's this: We cannot wait to not pick Josh Jacobs. We are aggressively not drafting Jacobs across all platforms. In fact, he's currently falling outside the top-20 running backs at both Yahoo and NFC despite having never finished worse than RB16 in any season. He's been mentioned in pretty much every bust, fade and must-avoid article published this summer.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Retirement#American Football#The St Louis Rams#The Miami Dolphins
102.5 The Bone

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend doesn't believe he'll stay retired

Rob Gronkowski insists that he's done with football. Those closest to him aren't convinced. First, it was his agent Drew Rosenhaus, who told ESPN's Adam Schefter in June that "he wouldn't be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season." Now it's Gronk's girlfriend. Camille Kostek addressed...
TAMPA, FL
RaiderMaven

NFL Media Dubs Raiders the 'Next NFL Dynasty'

It's way too early to make any serious Super Bowl predictions, but of course, it's always going to happen no matter what time of the year it is. Adam Rank of NFL Network recently took to an episode of "Good Morning Football," where he gave a very bold prediction -- supported by some logical and not-so-logical reasoning -- that the Las Vegas Raiders would not only win the 2022-23 Super Bowl, but it would be the beginning of a new NFL dynasty.
NFL
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Joint Practices Against Tennessee Titans

The NFL announced a list of joint practice sessions scheduled for 2022. The Cardinals were included as they will practice against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville beginning on Aug. 24, which is prior to their Aug. 27 preseason game. Arizona beat the Titans handily by a score of 38-13 in...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
102.5 The Bone

Eagles hopeful Devon Allen disqualified from track world championships on controversial false start

Sunday was supposed to be Devon Allen's time to shine. Instead, heartbreak on his home track ended his world championships by the slimmest of margins. The Oregon graduate and Philadelphia Eagles hopeful lined up for the 110-meter hurdle final at the world track and field championships in Eugene with a shot at making the podium. But he was disqualified thanks to a false start imperceptible to the human eye.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Reports: Big 12, Pac-12 officially end partnership talks

The potential for any sort of partnership between the Big 12 and Pac-12 reportedly went up in flames on Monday. As the SEC and Big Ten further distance themselves from the rest of the major collegiate conferences, a partnership between the Big 12 and Pac-12 was "discussed extensively the last two weeks," according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. However, after the two sides were unable to forge a union that was mutually beneficial, the talks officially ended Monday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
102.5 The Bone

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son Mason in MLB draft

Imagine Mark McGwire in a Cubs hat. The preposterous proposition came closer to reality on Monday when the Chicago Cubs selected McGwire's son Mason McGwire in the eighth round of the MLB draft. He's not a slugger like his dad, but a pitcher from Capistrano Valley High School in Southern California.
CHICAGO, IL
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
20K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy