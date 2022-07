For someone who has been involved in this position as often as anyone in baseball, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias is not a huge fan. “It’s a heck of a thing, picking 1-1,” Elias said last week. “I don’t really like doing it.” Having the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, as the Orioles do Sunday, means having the league’s worst record the ...

