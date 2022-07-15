Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star defensive lineman Jo'Laison Landry

On Monday, June 27, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Jo'Laison Landry from Houston, TX. Despite receiving more than 15 total offers, the likes of which included SMU, Memphis, UNLV and Washington State, Utah secured the commitment from the promising defensive lineman.

At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Landry has the necessary size and strength to come off the line and create problems in the backfield. While he does possess a decent amount of speed and explosiveness, Landry utilizes his hands and technique in order to shed blockers and make tackles.

Where Landry truly excels is with his hands and brute physicality. Demonstrated throughout his game, Landry can quickly and effectively shed blockers with sound hand techniques and an assortment of moves in order to push offensive lineman aside and get to the ball carriers. He also has a fair amount of speed, and at times can explode off the ends to bypass the tackles or tight ends.

Overall, Landry possesses a lot of potential and is a notable addition to the class of 2023. With his size, technique, and punishing physicality, the young defensive lineman could be molded into something special as he comes off the ends for the Utes.

Despite having yet to receive a star-rating from 247Sports, he has been rated a three star by both Rivals and On3. After finishing his senior season, Landry will attempt to enroll in the spring of 2023.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes