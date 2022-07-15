ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star defensive lineman Jo'Laison Landry

By Cole Bagley
 3 days ago
On Monday, June 27, the University of Utah received a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Jo'Laison Landry from Houston, TX. Despite receiving more than 15 total offers, the likes of which included SMU, Memphis, UNLV and Washington State, Utah secured the commitment from the promising defensive lineman.

At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Landry has the necessary size and strength to come off the line and create problems in the backfield. While he does possess a decent amount of speed and explosiveness, Landry utilizes his hands and technique in order to shed blockers and make tackles.

Where Landry truly excels is with his hands and brute physicality. Demonstrated throughout his game, Landry can quickly and effectively shed blockers with sound hand techniques and an assortment of moves in order to push offensive lineman aside and get to the ball carriers. He also has a fair amount of speed, and at times can explode off the ends to bypass the tackles or tight ends.

Overall, Landry possesses a lot of potential and is a notable addition to the class of 2023. With his size, technique, and punishing physicality, the young defensive lineman could be molded into something special as he comes off the ends for the Utes.

Despite having yet to receive a star-rating from 247Sports, he has been rated a three star by both Rivals and On3. After finishing his senior season, Landry will attempt to enroll in the spring of 2023.

Tom Handy

14 Things Governor Abbott has Done to Secure the Border

In Houston, Governor Greg Abbott toured a Department of Public Safety (DPS) drug warehouse and gave an update on the growing fentanyl drug crisis in Texas and America. According to CBS Austin, Governor Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven Mach, Senator Joan Huffman, Senator Paul Bettencourt, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, Houston Police Department Narcotics Commander Bryan Bennett, DPS Seized Drug System Trainer Jennifer Hatch, and Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious and Deputy Director Nichole Christopher.
TEXAS STATE
realtynewsreport.com

Maple Starts New Community with 1200 Homes

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Maple Development Group is developing a 433-acre community called Pecan Ranch in Brazoria County, south of Houston. The Pecan Ranch community in the Village of Bonney is Maple’s third development project, running in parallel with Maple View and Maple Grove. The development will feature a total of 1,200 residential lots with a mix of sizes as part of a master plan community. Phase One will contain 500 lots. Retail is planned for future phases.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

H-GAC unveils preliminary plan for distributing $488M in federal funds

The funds are intended to provide financial assistance to counties and local jurisdictions for risk-mitigation projects related to flooding, hurricanes and other natural disasters. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Houston-Galveston Area Council unveiled its conditionally approved plan for distributing $488 million in federal funds to the cities and counties it...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
