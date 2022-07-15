ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The endorsement that nobody wanted: China's largest state tabloid praises Rishi Sunak for his soft stance on Beijing and 'pragmatic view' on strengthening ties with the country

By Political
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

As the Tory leadership race reaches fever pitch, the battle is on for every last backer.

But there’s one vote of confidence all of the candidates would happily do without – the Chinese Communist Party.

Sadly for Rishi Sunak – who’s not exactly short of support as the contest’s frontrunner – the dubious honour has fallen to him.

China’s largest state tabloid has praised the former chancellor for his relatively soft stance on Beijing and ‘pragmatic view’ on strengthening ties with the country.

Global Times, a sister publication of Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily, singled him out for his record of pushing for trade talks with China.

Earlier this year Mr Sunak called for a ‘complete sea change’ to revive UK-China relations.

While ‘most of the candidates hold a tough stance on China’, the Global Times report said, ‘only one of them [Sunak] has a clear and pragmatic view on developing UK-China ties’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qRfX_0ghHrUuE00
China’s largest state tabloid has praised former chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured on Friday) for his relatively soft stance on Beijing and ‘pragmatic view’ on strengthening ties with the country

The piece also quoted an expert who warned that Penny Mordaunt could hold ‘an even tougher stance’ than Boris Johnson.

While the tabloid stopped short of an outright endorsement, there have been concerns over Beijing’s mouthpiece singling Mr Sunak out. A government source said: ‘It’s worrying that China – which is the biggest strategic threat to the West and our democratic values – seems to want Rishi as our next PM. What does that say about him?’

Mr Sunak has been less hawkish on China than many of his ministerial colleagues, despite tensions over trade, human rights abuses and Hong Kong.

In his Mansion House speech last year, he suggested that improving trade ties with China was a priority for Britain.

‘Too often, the debate on China lacks nuance,’ he said.

‘The truth is, China is both one of the most important economies in the world and a state with fundamentally different values to ours.We need a mature and balanced relationship. That means being eyes wide open about their increasing international influence and continuing to take a principled stand on issues we judge to contravene our values.’

The lucrative Chinese subsidiary of Infosys, an Indian IT firm founded by Mr Sunak’s father-in-law Narayana Murthy, employs 3,300 workers at its offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Hangzhou and Jiaxing.

Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty owns a £700million stake in Infosys.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Tory#Global Times#People S Daily
The Drive

China Acquiring New Weapons Five Times Faster Than U.S. Warns Top Official

“In purchasing power parity, they spend about one dollar to our 20 dollars to get to the same capability.”. The Air Force officer responsible for all aspects of contracting for the service has issued a stark warning about China’s rapid gains in defense acquisition, with the result that its military is now getting its hands on new equipment “five to six times” faster than the United States. This is the latest sobering evidence from a U.S. defense official suggesting that the Pentagon needs to urgently overhaul the way it goes about fielding new weapons, while China increasingly appears to be jockeying for the lead in the development of all kinds of high-end military technologies as part of its broader drive to become a preeminent strategic power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order

Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

492K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy