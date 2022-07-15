ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' Arrives in Theaters This Christmas

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearchlight Pictures has made moves to step out of the shadows and into the light to reveal the release date for the Sam Mendes helmed feature, Empire of Light. The drama will officially hit theaters on December 9, bringing us a warm beam of entertainment during the darkest month of the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in July 2022

Blurring fiction with reality, or, maybe better said, reality with extremes of itself, these seven films new to Hulu this month offer an intellectual take, albeit often with comedic elements to pillow the philosophical blow, on what humanity risks when their hearts, loved ones, and reasons for existing are on the line. Which world is better to live in: the world where you stay firmly where you are and see through its pains and gloriousness, or the world you challenge yourself to get to, so you forage new planes of experience and ways of consideration?
MOVIES
Collider

'Role Play' Adds Connie Nielsen to Star-Studded Cast

Actor Connie Nielsen has joined the cast of Role Play which features Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, and Bill Nighy in leading roles, Deadline has reported. The movie is being described as a stylish action thriller with the potential to turn into a franchise. It follows a young married couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose lives and relationships are turned upside down when they discover secrets about each other’s past. Nighy portrays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives. Details about Nielsen’s character are currently being kept tightly under wraps with other details about the movie. However, the stellar star cast and interesting high-concept premise promise an exciting thriller to watch out for.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best Chris Pine Movies on Streaming and How to Watch Them

Psychological thriller fans eagerly anticipate director Olivia Wilde's upcoming tense and mind-bending film, Don't Worry Darling. Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) is a happy wife and homemaker living as her in the company town of Victory in the 1950s with her husband, Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Everything seems perfect until she begins to sense something is off about Victory and the company Jack works for. Frank, played by Chris Pine, is seen in the trailer actively leading the community and openly challenging Alice's suspicions. Viewers can already sense the gaslighting in his smirk, when he folds his hands and leans forward with, "I'm curious to see where she's going with this."
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Amusement Park' Is George A. Romero’s Most Disturbing Movie

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.
MOVIES
Collider

Kevin Smith Shares Image of Latest Completed Movie Script

It's a very busy time for Kevin Smith. Earlier this month, the filmmaker released his long-delayed, NFT-exclusive horror anthology film, Killroy Was Here, and it's only a matter of months before his next movie, Clerks III, debuts in theaters. With the completion of the latter, Smith is (presumably) set to conclude the decades-spanning View Askewniverse, which started back in 1994 with his first feature film, Clerks.
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

How 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Prioritizes Positivity Over Drama

Since her mainstream breakthrough, Lizzo’s persona has brought a ray of positivity and inclusivity to the world of entertainment. From her music to her Saturday Night Live appearance, she brings her message everywhere she goes. It is unsurprising, then, that Lizzo brings her signature positivity to her recent duties as host of her own reality competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Throughout the show, Lizzo celebrates the accomplishments of the show’s contestants, spends time actively engaging with them, and serves as a model for the women hoping to break into entertainment. Lizzo’s compassion, caring, and commitment to their development make the show a refreshing entry to the reality completion canon. Even more revelatory is how Lizzo’s message of positivity is incorporated into the competition series structure itself.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
USA TODAY

'Desus & Mero' ends after 4 seasons on Showtime, hosts pursuing separate endeavors

On Monday, the network confirmed speculation that hosts Desus Nice, real name Daniel Baker, and The Kid Mero, real name Joel Martinez, would not return for another season. "Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward," the show's Twitter account announced. "#DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam."
TV SERIES
Collider

How ‘Ms. Marvel’ Sets Up ‘The Marvels’

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. With the end of its sixth episode, Ms. Marvel wraps up a storyline that feels both epic in scope and intimate at the same time. A young Pakistani girl living in Jersey City, Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story as Marvel’s newest superhero is balanced with her life as a high schooler from an immigrant Middle Eastern family. Her journey into her new powers accompanies her journey learning about her family’s heritage, taking her across the world to Pakistan and even back in time to British Occupied India and the Indian Partition.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld': Caleb's Twist Opens Up the Story to Thrilling New Possibilities

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of Westworld.Going into Season 4 of Westworld, now at the halfway point, it seemed as though the show was setting up for a climactic confrontation between humanity and the hosts. We had seen Hale, played by a terrifying Tessa Thompson in rare villainous form, beginning to lay the foundation for a plan to take over people’s very minds. Working against her was the charming duo of Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) who were pulling out all the stops in a desperate attempt to stop her. In the last episode, the show even took on a bit of a more humorous tone as they infiltrated the new park and used Maeve’s knowledge of the narratives that were repeating themselves to find their footing. Of course, Westworld being Westworld, there was still a persistent and horrifying sense that something was off. The various timelines and stories all seemed disconnected as if the show was hiding something. In the fourth episode, “Generation Loss,” we saw the story lay its cards on the table to devastating effect.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Elvis' Dances Up $185.6 Million at the Global Box Office

Elvis is still making waves; this weekend, it has brought in an estimated $9.8m at 72 markets, including the openings in Mexico, Brazil, and Korea. Currently, the international total is $79.4m and the worldwide total is $185.6m. Overall, Elvis has had an incredible -32% in holdover markets with the holdovers ranging with Denmark (-15%), Spain (-20%), Australia (-25%), the UK (-27%), New Zealand (-29%) Italy (-30%), Holland (-33%), Japan (-36%), and Germany (-39%).
MOVIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 1

Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel spoilers.Regardless of how you feel about the Ms. Marvel series, you can’t deny that the series finale left fans with a lot of questions. The series revolved around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey who finds superpowers through a family artifact that allows her to harness “hard light” from a parallel dimension. Here are the questions we were left wondering about in the series finale.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.
MOVIES
Collider

Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
MOVIES
Collider

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' Gets Blu-ray and DVD Release Date

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: The Complete First Season receives a Blu-ray and DVD release on October 4. The Blu-ray version will also include a Digital Copy but for U.S. only. The release will include all 10 episodes and a heavy lineup of bonus features that discuss different aspects of the series with different production team guests. Currently, the digital version of the series can be purchased from all major retailers or streamed on HBO Max.
NBA
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'La Brea' Season 2 Adds 'Wrecked' Alum Jonno Roberts to Sci-Fi Series

Jonno Roberts (Wrecked) is joining the cast of NBC’s La Brea as a major recurring character in the series’ upcoming second season. Roberts will play James Mallet, the brilliant scientist and businessman who just might be trying to save the world, Deadline reported. Created by writer and executive...
TV SERIES
Collider

Rosie Perez Joins 'Your Honor' Season 2 as Assistant U.S. Attorney

The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.
TV SERIES

