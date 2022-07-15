ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield News

Council hears emotional comments from Viking Terrace residents

By PAMELA THOMPSON pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com
 3 days ago

So many people interested in the Viking Terrace trailer park saga turned up for the public comments portion of the Northfield City Council meeting last week that city administrators had to open up an additional meeting room in City Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoB00_0ghHojjW00
Residents and supporters of Viking Terrace pose for a photo outside of City Hall last week after the emotional testimony from many concerned with the rules imposed by Lakeshore, new owners of the trailer park. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

Close to 45 residents of Viking Terrace and supporters of the mostly Spanish-speaking residents, who believe the new owners, Lakeshore Management, are treating the residents unfairly, crowded into the council room and the spillover room down the hall.

Fourteen of those in attendance, more than half of whom used Spanish translator Claudia Gonzales, told Mayor Rhonda Pownell, the city councilors and the audience about their problems with Lakeshore.

A couple of the speakers, who by city rule are given two minutes to make comments to the assembled group, spoke with voices choked with tears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxcDE_0ghHojjW00
Newly elected president of the resident's association, Jorge Zuccolotto, leaves the podium after making public comments at last week's City Council meeting. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Natalie Sanchez, who has lived at Viking Terrace for 12 years, told the room that the new rules imposed by the owners prohibited big dogs.

"I have two German Shepherds and a child with special needs," Sanchez said. "What can I do? My dogs may not get adopted, and every day I fear getting an eviction letter."

Jorge Zuccolotto, president of the newly formed residents association, said he was happy at Viking Terrace until about two months ago when the new owners began "changing the way that we live."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqIik_0ghHojjW00
City Council chambers overflowed with upset Viking Terrace residents and supports who showed up to listen to their neighbor's concerns during the public comment portion of last Tuesday's City Council meeting. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Mother of four, Glenda Orrego, said she and other members of the Viking Terrace community who don't read or write in English "live in the shadows." She said it was painful for her family to live in an apartment, so they have previously been "happy, secure and dignified members of Viking Terrace.

"I do not live in the newest unit, but it is one I can afford, and I can call home," she said.

"Now, we need help," said Orrego tearfully. "Management has threatened us. We are Northfield, and these are our homes."

The room erupted in applause. Mayor Pownell reminded the audience that emotional outbursts were not allowed in the public comment portion of the meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLwDG_0ghHojjW00
New Community Development Director Jake Reilly stands at the door of City Council chambers during last week's meeting of the Northfield City Council. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Ann Larson, a retired teacher at Greenvale Park Elementary School, said that members of our community have "been bullied and intimidated." She added, "We must find a way to help them."

Gina Washburn, a retired attorney, who has been working closely with Mar Valdecantos, Rice County Neighbors Untied director, told the audience that she has heard "countless stories of oppression" from Viking Terrace residents. One such story was about a mother named Dana, who had applied to live in a Habitat for Humanity home, because under the new rule imposed by Lakeshore, her child with cerebral palsy could not have a wheelchair and wading pool on the lawn of her trailer park home.

"I hope our city will respond," said Washburn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UCOb_0ghHojjW00
A supporter of Viking Terrace residents asked the Mayor and City Councilors to take action on the trailer park residents' behalf at last week's meeting. (Pamela Thompson/souternminn.com)

Rosa Perez, a resident at Viking Terrace for 22 years, said she was "very worried" about recent events.

"The new management is aggressive," said Perez. "They want to take away toys, games, trampolines, leaving our children with nothing to play with."

"We are distraught with the rules," she added. "They may own the land, but they are not being fair with social restrictions. Please, city leaders, do something. We're asking; we're human."

Linda Larson, a member of the Human Rights Commission, said 185 families are being impacted "in this whole debacle. Please make this a priority."

A few more Viking Terrace residents stood at the podium and spoke about their negative encounters with the community manager of Viking Terrace, using personal examples that included not getting receipts for rent payments, issues with tree upkeep and being treated disrespectfully.

After more than an hour of public comments, City Administrator Ben Martig told the assembled crowd that councilors and staff "were very concerned about what we're hearing, and the city is committed to healthy, safe and affordable housing for all."

Martig said the city would work with community housing authorities and southern Minnesota legal services to work on addressing the residents' concerns.

"Northfield has many strong partnerships we can work with," said Martig. "Thank you for voicing your concerns."

Mayor Pownell asked Councilor George Zuccolotto to make a statement as a resident himself of Viking Terrace. Zuccolotto spoke to the group, switching between Spanish and English.

"I'm here for you," he said. "We have more power united than alone. I'm so proud of our community for forming an association that will fight for the future with hope and faith."

Northfield, MN
