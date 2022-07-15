ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Key quotes from the Conservative leadership campaign TV debate

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXG53_0ghHoP1s00

“We are all responsible for our own campaigns and I take it as a big fat compliment that no-one wants to run against me.” – Penny Mordaunt, asked about attacks on her.

“I’m running an entirely positive campaign which is about the great challenges we face and what we need to do to deliver for the people of Britain because we are facing a cost-of-living crisis, families are struggling.” – Liz Truss, asked if she “had the dogs out” to attack Penny Mordaunt.

“I’m a woman, I’m a biological woman, if I had a mastectomy I would still be a woman – I’m a biological woman in every cell in my body.” – Penny Mordaunt.

“No.” – Tom Tugendhat, answering the question of whether Boris Johnson is an honest man.

“You’ve also given me two children.” – Tom Tugendhat responds to a question on the NHS from a woman in the audience, before hastily adding: “Not you personally, of course.”

“It’s easy to stand up to your enemies – it’s sometimes harder to stand up to your friends.” – Tom Tugendhat, which many on social media thought was an Albus Dumbledore quote from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

“Why should the public trust us? We haven’t exactly covered ourselves in glory and it has, on occasion, looked like we were doing this for ourselves.” – Kemi Badenoch.

“Energy is a subject that worries me a lot, I grew up in Nigeria where there were blackouts every single day, there still are. I know what it’s like not to be able to turn on the light, so it terrifies me seeing how high bills are going.” – Kemi Badenoch.

“Our country can still be so much better. Better for those working hard to make ends meet like I did on minimum wage, flipping burgers at McDonald’s all those years ago.” – Kemi Badenoch.

“I don’t think the responsible thing to do right now is launch into some unfunded spree of borrowing and more debt, that will just make inflation worse, it will make the problem longer.” – Rishi Sunak.

“I have two young girls and they’re not massively bothered about my job (but) the one thing they ask me about is the environment.” – Rishi Sunak.

“Borrowing your way out of inflation isn’t a plan, it’s a fairytale.” – Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss.

“I think it is wrong to put taxes up.” – Liz Truss responds.

“I support the extra money, I just don’t support the way we funded it. I support spreading the Covid debt over a longer period of time.” – Liz Truss on Rishi Sunak’s national insurance increase.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson defends his leadership at his final Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson used his final Cabinet meeting to defend his record in office as Tory leadership contenders sought to break from the policies he championed. The Prime Minister said his decision to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to tackle climate change was right, even though it had become “unfashionable” – the target has been criticised by some of his potential successors because of the economic risk.
WORLD
newschain

Mordaunt, Truss and Badenoch battle to face Sunak in Tory leadership run-off

A three-way battle to face Rishi Sunak in the run-off to be the next prime minister will be fought out at Westminster. With the former chancellor comfortably ahead in the Tory leadership contest, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch remain in the hunt for the second place on the ballot that will go to Conservative Party members over the summer.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Boris Johnson
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative#Nhs
newschain

Sunak and Mordaunt still ahead in contest to become Tory leader

Rishi Sunak remains the frontrunner after the third round of the Tory leadership contest, with Penny Mordaunt still in second place amid an increasingly bitter contest. In the third ballot of the Tory leadership contest on Monday evening, Mr Sunak got 115 votes, Ms Mordaunt 82, Liz Truss 71, Kemi Badenoch 58 and Tom Tugendhat 31.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Elections
newschain

Tom Tugendhat quiet on preferred candidate after exiting Tory leadership race

Tom Tugendhat, who was on eliminated from the race to replace Boris Johnson on Monday, has not yet said which candidate he will now back. Pitching himself as the candidate to offer a clean start for the Conservative Party, the backbench MP was widely seen to have performed strongly in the campaign and TV debates before being knocked out of the contest in the third ballot of Tory MPs.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Penny Mordaunt promises to deliver on levelling up

Penny Mordaunt has reiterated her commitment to Boris Johnson’s levelling-up vision as the Tory leadership race intensified. Ms Mordaunt, who is seeking to regain momentum in the race to replace Mr Johnson, backed the levelling-up agenda pioneered by the outgoing Prime Minister. Other would-be successors to Mr Johnson are...
POLITICS
newschain

Rishi Sunak targets scrapping EU laws in fresh pitch to Brexiteers

Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers. The former chancellor has said, if elected, he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.
POLITICS
newschain

Penny Mordaunt: Outside bet casting a spell on Tory MPs

A former magician’s assistant, Penny Mordaunt had appeared to be casting a spell over many Tory MPs, but a fresh focus on her political record has threatened to unsettle her bid to replace Boris Johnson. Long before the implosion of the Johnson premiership, 49-year-old Ms Mordaunt had been tipped...
POLITICS
newschain

Joe Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East

Joe Biden has said the US “will not walk away” from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices. His remarks – delivered at the Gulf Co-operation Council...
POTUS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy