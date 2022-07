The Phoenix Suns have been at the center of several NBA rumors this summer. By all accounts, they could be involved in a blockbuster this summer. Whatever they do this offseason, it won’t involve trading Deandre Ayton. They matched a max offer sheet the Indiana Pacers gave him, meaning that, as a recently extended rookie, he won’t be eligible for trade until January 15th.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO