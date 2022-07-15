ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Enjoy That 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Mid-Credits Reveal? Check Out These Comics For More

By Matthew Galea
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sometimes the anticipation of what is to come clouds the excitement of what they just saw on the screen. The Marvel post-credit scene has become a phenomenon onto itself and Taika Waititi’s Thor:...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How ‘Ms. Marvel’ Sets Up ‘The Marvels’

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. With the end of its sixth episode, Ms. Marvel wraps up a storyline that feels both epic in scope and intimate at the same time. A young Pakistani girl living in Jersey City, Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) origin story as Marvel’s newest superhero is balanced with her life as a high schooler from an immigrant Middle Eastern family. Her journey into her new powers accompanies her journey learning about her family’s heritage, taking her across the world to Pakistan and even back in time to British Occupied India and the Indian Partition.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ms. Marvel': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 1

Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel spoilers.Regardless of how you feel about the Ms. Marvel series, you can’t deny that the series finale left fans with a lot of questions. The series revolved around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey who finds superpowers through a family artifact that allows her to harness “hard light” from a parallel dimension. Here are the questions we were left wondering about in the series finale.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Dune: Part 2': Production Begins on Epic Sci-Fi Sequel

The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s visual masterpiece Dune has officially begun production. The movie’s official Twitter handle announced, “We’re rolling. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun,” with a picture of the clapboard. Warner Bros. recently delayed the movie’s release date from October 20, 2023, to November 17, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Clings to Top Spot at Box Office Despite Steep Second Weekend Drop

As rival studios steered clear of Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney’s latest Marvel film didn’t face much trouble in retaining its hold on the top spot at the box office. Although its Friday-to-Friday drop might concern executives. Love and Thunder fell by a massive 80% on its second Friday, as it added $13.8 million to its domestic tally. The film is expected to make $46.5 million over its sophomore weekend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Dan Abnett
Collider

'Ms. Marvel' Ending Explained: Kamala is a What?!

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. When Ms. Marvel concluded with its sixth and final episode, audiences got a few answers and many more questions. Kamala (played by Iman Vellani) has closed the veil between two worlds, and now her focus lies on ensuring the safety of Kamran (Rish Shah) from Damage Control after he obtains powers from his mother. Let’s dive in and explore all that this finale has to offer, not just for Kamala and her new life as Ms. Marvel, but for future Marvel projects as well!
TV SERIES
Collider

7 Best New Movies on Hulu in July 2022

Blurring fiction with reality, or, maybe better said, reality with extremes of itself, these seven films new to Hulu this month offer an intellectual take, albeit often with comedic elements to pillow the philosophical blow, on what humanity risks when their hearts, loved ones, and reasons for existing are on the line. Which world is better to live in: the world where you stay firmly where you are and see through its pains and gloriousness, or the world you challenge yourself to get to, so you forage new planes of experience and ways of consideration?
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

The Best Chris Pine Movies on Streaming and How to Watch Them

Psychological thriller fans eagerly anticipate director Olivia Wilde's upcoming tense and mind-bending film, Don't Worry Darling. Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) is a happy wife and homemaker living as her in the company town of Victory in the 1950s with her husband, Jack Chambers (Harry Styles). Everything seems perfect until she begins to sense something is off about Victory and the company Jack works for. Frank, played by Chris Pine, is seen in the trailer actively leading the community and openly challenging Alice's suspicions. Viewers can already sense the gaslighting in his smirk, when he folds his hands and leans forward with, "I'm curious to see where she's going with this."
MOVIES
Collider

Hasbro Selfie Series Makes You Into Your Own Action Figure

Action figures are arguably more popular than ever. Especially license figures for some of our favorite franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. While you could keep buying figures for all your favorite characters, have you ever personally wanted to be in the Star Wars or Marvel universe? Well now you can as one of the best toy makers for the last decade, Hasbro, is letting you put your own face on an action figure thanks to 3D printing technology.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Mcu#Olympus
Collider

'Role Play' Adds Connie Nielsen to Star-Studded Cast

Actor Connie Nielsen has joined the cast of Role Play which features Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, and Bill Nighy in leading roles, Deadline has reported. The movie is being described as a stylish action thriller with the potential to turn into a franchise. It follows a young married couple, played by Cuoco and Oyelowo, whose lives and relationships are turned upside down when they discover secrets about each other’s past. Nighy portrays a mysterious stranger who comes into their lives. Details about Nielsen’s character are currently being kept tightly under wraps with other details about the movie. However, the stellar star cast and interesting high-concept premise promise an exciting thriller to watch out for.
MOVIES
UPI News

Joseph Quinn: 5 roles beyond 'Stranger Things'

July 19 (UPI) -- Fans of Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn can catch the actor in Game of Thrones, Catherine the Great and other TV series. Quinn, 29, plays Eddie Munson in Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things, which follows a young group of friends as they experience supernatural events in their hometown of Hawkins, Ind.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Chris Pratt Addresses Long-Running 'Indiana Jones' Casting Rumors

Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won't be adding Indiana Jones to the list anytime soon. The actor recently addressed the long-standing rumors that he was being considered to take over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, Variety reports. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said Ford's past comments scared him off the idea.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How ‘Pachinko’s Structure Reveals History's Invisible but Meaningful Echoes

“History has failed us, but no matter,” is the striking opening line to Lee Min-Jin’s 2017 historical fiction bestseller Pachinko. The remainder of the novel and its multiple intertwined stories are told by a third-person narrator; however, this first remark does not seem to come from this disembodied omniscient voice that pervades the novel. One could interpret it as being the author, and indeed, in an interview with PBS NewsHour, Lee called it her thesis statement. This thesis statement also reads as the collective voice of a people and emphasizes two distinct points: One, it straightforwardly relays that historically, specifically in the 20th century, Korean people and their culture were constricted by the oppressive binds of Japanese colonization. And this traumatic history casts lingering shadows over the present. Two, the "but not matter" connotes a sense of brave resignation and resolute acceptance of a bitter past that’s forever inked in the pages of history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

How 'Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Prioritizes Positivity Over Drama

Since her mainstream breakthrough, Lizzo’s persona has brought a ray of positivity and inclusivity to the world of entertainment. From her music to her Saturday Night Live appearance, she brings her message everywhere she goes. It is unsurprising, then, that Lizzo brings her signature positivity to her recent duties as host of her own reality competition series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Throughout the show, Lizzo celebrates the accomplishments of the show’s contestants, spends time actively engaging with them, and serves as a model for the women hoping to break into entertainment. Lizzo’s compassion, caring, and commitment to their development make the show a refreshing entry to the reality completion canon. Even more revelatory is how Lizzo’s message of positivity is incorporated into the competition series structure itself.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Kevin Smith Shares Image of Latest Completed Movie Script

It's a very busy time for Kevin Smith. Earlier this month, the filmmaker released his long-delayed, NFT-exclusive horror anthology film, Killroy Was Here, and it's only a matter of months before his next movie, Clerks III, debuts in theaters. With the completion of the latter, Smith is (presumably) set to conclude the decades-spanning View Askewniverse, which started back in 1994 with his first feature film, Clerks.
MOVIES
Collider

Teen Comedy-Drama 'Reservation Dogs' Should've Gotten an Emmy Nod

With worthy hit shows like Succession (HBO), Ted Lasso (Apple +) and White Lotus (HBO) dominating this year's Emmy Awards, it's no surprise that other productions — with more niche followings — were snubbed. Hulu's acclaimed teen comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, and featuring an all-Indigenous writers' room, unfortunately suffered this fate. The series, chronicling the highs and lows of teenaged life on an Oklahoma Indian reservation, features tough-but-vulnerable charactors like Elora (Devery Jacobs), the most clear-eyed member of the friend group but also the most idealistic; Bear (D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), a devoted son who yearns for his deadbeat father's return; Cheese (Lane Factor), a mature but willing accomplice to the group's plans; and Willie Jack (Pauline Alexis), who is haunted by the suicide of her young cousin, Daniel (Dalton Cramer). In its sensitive handling of topics like generational poverty, governmental neglect, and teen suicide, Reservation Dogs is a cut above ordinary teen dramas.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Westworld': Caleb's Twist Opens Up the Story to Thrilling New Possibilities

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of Westworld.Going into Season 4 of Westworld, now at the halfway point, it seemed as though the show was setting up for a climactic confrontation between humanity and the hosts. We had seen Hale, played by a terrifying Tessa Thompson in rare villainous form, beginning to lay the foundation for a plan to take over people’s very minds. Working against her was the charming duo of Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) who were pulling out all the stops in a desperate attempt to stop her. In the last episode, the show even took on a bit of a more humorous tone as they infiltrated the new park and used Maeve’s knowledge of the narratives that were repeating themselves to find their footing. Of course, Westworld being Westworld, there was still a persistent and horrifying sense that something was off. The various timelines and stories all seemed disconnected as if the show was hiding something. In the fourth episode, “Generation Loss,” we saw the story lay its cards on the table to devastating effect.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Fallout’ Series Set Photos Bring the Super Duper Mart to Life [Exclusive]

With the filming of Prime Video's Fallout series adaptation of the popular video game franchise starting up back in late June, fans have been eagerly awaiting a first look at the new show. With a very big thank you to Collider reader GK from Staten Island, we can bring you some behind-the-scenes images of the exterior set of the Super Duper Mart — a now destroyed supermarket that has made appearances across multiple entries in the post-apocalyptic series.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Elvis' Dances Up $185.6 Million at the Global Box Office

Elvis is still making waves; this weekend, it has brought in an estimated $9.8m at 72 markets, including the openings in Mexico, Brazil, and Korea. Currently, the international total is $79.4m and the worldwide total is $185.6m. Overall, Elvis has had an incredible -32% in holdover markets with the holdovers ranging with Denmark (-15%), Spain (-20%), Australia (-25%), the UK (-27%), New Zealand (-29%) Italy (-30%), Holland (-33%), Japan (-36%), and Germany (-39%).
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Barbie': Hari Nef Shares Behind the Scenes Image

Hari Nef has wrapped on Barbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie all about our favorite Mattel toy. While we don't know much about Nef's role in the movie as of yet, we do get to see her with star Margot Robbie, Gerwig, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne (who also posted about her wrap as well), Sharon Rooney, and Emma Mackey. The crew looks happy and excited to all be together, and it does a great job of exciting us for what is to come with the movie. Right now, we don't know much but there are some rumors that specifically tie to Nef's character that do make for an interesting look into where Barbie could take us.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy